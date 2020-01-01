Quantcast

Search for recipes Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Recipes

See more

Mel’s Marvellous Malt Loaf

Prep Time
20 mins
Cook Time
60 mins
Serves
10
Difficulty
Easy

No Butter Ginger Cake

Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
110 mins
Serves
8
Difficulty
Easy

Dairy-Free Banana Cupcakes

Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
15 mins
Serves
12
Difficulty
Easy

White Chocolate and Raspberry Mousse

Prep Time
25 mins
Cook Time
5 mins
Serves
4
Difficulty
Easy

Steamed pomfret fish

Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
25 mins
Serves
4
Difficulty
Easy

Peanut Butter Pretzel Truffles

Prep Time
60 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Serves
20
Difficulty
Easy

Sweet Potato Cakes

Prep Time
40 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Serves
10
Difficulty
Easy

Nyonya vegetable stew (Nyonya chap chye)

Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
25 mins
Serves
6
Difficulty
Medium

Raspberry Cheesecake Brownies

Prep Time
30 mins
Cook Time
40 mins
Serves
8
Difficulty
Easy

Chocolate Beetroot Cake

Prep Time
20 mins
Cook Time
35 mins
Serves
8
Difficulty
Easy

Crab and Coconut Samosas

Prep Time
40 mins
Cook Time
15 mins
Serves
24
Difficulty
Easy

Rajasthani Lamb Curry

Prep Time
15 mins
Cook Time
70 mins
Serves
4
Difficulty
Easy

Raw Fish Salad (Ho Wan Yue Sang)

Prep Time
20 mins
Cook Time
-
Serves
-
Difficulty
Medium

Salted Caramel Brownies

Prep Time
40 mins
Cook Time
40 mins
Serves
8
Difficulty
Easy

Gorgeously Glossy Chocolate Ganache Cupcakes

Prep Time
30 mins
Cook Time
15 mins
Serves
16
Difficulty
Easy

Sticky Lemon Curd Cake

Prep Time
20 mins
Cook Time
45 mins
Serves
8
Difficulty
Medium

Eden Bun

Prep Time
90 mins
Cook Time
15 mins
Serves
10
Difficulty
Easy

Coconut Cake Doughnuts

Prep Time
80 mins
Cook Time
20 mins
Serves
-
Difficulty
Medium

Vegan Sponge Cake

Prep Time
30 mins
Cook Time
40 mins
Serves
24
Difficulty
Medium

Chocolate and Raspberry Cake

Prep Time
60 mins
Cook Time
25 mins
Serves
10
Difficulty
Medium

Iced Vanilla Cookies (Valentine's Day)

Prep Time
60 mins
Cook Time
15 mins
Serves
25
Difficulty
Medium

Perfect Whipped Buttercream Cupcakes

Prep Time
30 mins
Cook Time
10 mins
Serves
12
Difficulty
Medium

Miniature Iced Gift Cakes

Prep Time
60 mins
Cook Time
200 mins
Serves
16
Difficulty
Hard

Recipe collections

18 Things You've Always Wanted to Know About Cooking Turkey

I’d like to try something a bit different with my turkey this year. Do you have any suggestions?

The Ultimate Christmas Recipes

Hundreds of ideas for small plates and portable nibbles this festive season.

The Ultimate Cooking with Kids Recipes

Get the kids in the kitchen and whip up delicious recipes they'll love to eat.

Cupcake Wars UK: Behind The Scenes

10 Red Velvet Cake Fails

This red velvet cupcake burger from The Garage comes in a toasted bun, complete with oozing Swiss cheese.

61 Clever Things to Make with a Tin of Carnation® Milk

Clever little ways to use Carnation for easier baking and simple weeknight dinners.

Q. How Long Can I Keep Leftover Roasted Turkey For?

Remember: only ever re-heat turkey leftovers once!

14 Sandwich Cookies That Seriously Want to Get to Know You

Stuffed with lip-smacking fillings from caramel to ice cream, these sandwich cookies really want to get to know you.

Roast Lamb Recipes

Juicy roast lamb recipes that feed a crowd.

Q. What's The Best Way to Use Up Leftover Turkey?

Always roast extra turkey at Christmas - the leftovers can be used in so many delicious ways!

10 Rockstar Ways to Stuff a Chicken Breast

Stuff your chicken, and then your face.

10 Sexiest Red Velvets in the World

What could be more indulgent than a red velvet cake stuffed inside a cheesecake?

41 Superfood Recipes

Easy Weeknight Meal Planner Week 2

Five easy weeknight meals to come to your rescue after long, tiring days.

Reza, Spice Prince of India Recipes

Easy Weeknight Meal Planner

Five easy weeknight meals to come to your rescue after long, tiring days.

Easy Weeknight Meal Planner Week 3

Five easy weeknight meals to come to your rescue after long, tiring days.

18 Key Lime Recipes That Are Bound to Get Your Taste Buds Tingling

It's getting juicy in our kitchen with all of these zesty recipes!

Q. I Have a Small Family. What Alternatives Are There to a Whole Roasted Turkey?

A whole turkey may simply be too much for small families. Try turkey breast instead.

18 Amazing Chocolate Cakes Your Pinterest Board Needs Right Now

Drool over these now and pin them for later.

101 Recipes All Hardcore Baking Fans Need to Master

Channel your inner baker with these mind-blowing baking recipes.

7 Foods Every Barbecue is Incomplete Without

We've teamed up with Ocado to bring together all the barbecue recipes you need.

Why Coconut Oil Isn't the Answer to Everything: 14 Common Cooking Oils You're Not Using Correctly

Back away from the olive oil, these tips will help you choose the right oil for better dishes.

Make Your Roast Go Further

This handy stash of creative recipes will ensure your roast goes that extra mile.

28 Food Art Photos

The most magical examples of food art.