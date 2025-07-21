James Martin's Great British Adventure
Monday 6pm
Orkney
S01, E01
James Martin's culinary odyssey begins on the Orkney Islands. He whips up a beautiful scallop dish with a black pudding, apple and hazelnut butter.
Monday 2pm
Lossiemouth
S01, E02
James Martin and Nick Nairn continue their Scottish adventure in Lossiemouth. James fulfils a childhood dream and Nick takes part in a fitness test.
Blair Castle
S01, E03
James's culinary tour continues in Scotland with a trip to Blair Castle in the Highlands, where he's joined by top Michelin-starred chef Tom Kitchin.
Edinburgh
S01, E04
James visits a whisky distillery in Pitlochry, where he makes a delicious whisky chicken dish while Tom shares his local knowledge of Edinburgh.