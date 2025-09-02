The Hairy Bikers Go West
Episodes
Episode 1
S01, E01
Dave and Si are starting off in Scotland. It was on these roads that they first became best friends, and now they're returning to the Isle of Bute.
Episode 2
S01, E02
The duo are back in Scotland, in beautiful Dumfries and Galloway. It's a place close to their hearts, a rural paradise with a glorious coastline.
Episode 3
S01, E03
The lads explore Dave's home county of Lancashire. They tour a crisp-making potato farm and create a dish celebrating the local spuds.
Episode 4
S01, E04
For their next adventure in the west of Britain, Dave and Si explore Merseyside, an area renowned for its musical heritage and cultural identity.