Food Network

Dover Sole Meuniere

4.00
()
Rate

Dover sole is one of chef Geoffrey Zakarian's favourite dishes. It reminds him most of New York City and the iconic restaurants that have served this dish, especially during festive times around the holidays. Now, you can serve it up in the comfort of your own home, wherever that may be.

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Ingredients

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 205 degrees C.
  2. Place the flour in a shallow dish large enough for the whole fish. Season the flour with salt and pepper. Dredge the fish to lightly coat and set aside.
  3. In a saute pan large enough to fit the whole fish, heat the clarified butter over medium-high heat. When the fat begins to lightly smoke, place the fish in the pan and cook, without moving, until browned, about 4 minutes. Turn the fish over and repeat on the other side. Transfer the fish to the oven on a sheet tray fitted with a rack. Cook until tender and cooked through at the thickest part of the spine, 8 to 10 minutes.
  4. Heat the same saute pan with the high-fat butter it butter begins to lightly brown. Add the lemon juice (as much or as little as you like) to stop the cooking. Add the capers and finish with the parsley. Taste the sauce and season if necessary with more pepper but not salt because of the capers.
  5. Rest the fish, then serve whole with the sauce poured over the top.

Cook’s Note

Ask your butcher to clean the fish for you. It is important to not season the sauce too much before adding the capers because of their high salt content.


Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()

Related Recipes

Sole in Caper Butter

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Sole almondine

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Fish en Papillote

Dover Sole alla Parmigiana

Easy sole meuniere

Easy sole meuniere

Sole with pesto cream

Pistachio Pesto Tortellini

Pear and Pistachio Crisp

Watch Now on discovery+