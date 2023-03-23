Food Network

Traditional British Starters

71 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

British Starters Traditional Bites

There’s a wide variety of traditional British starter recipes which are perfect for any occasion. From classic dishes such as simple yet sensational cocktail sausages, to more modern choices like onion and goat cheese tartlets, our list of outstanding British starters has something for everyone.

One of the great things about British cuisine is its ability to be both simple and sophisticated at the same time. Whether you are looking for a quick and easy meal to feed a group of friends or something more elaborate to impress your guests, there’s a British starter recipe to fit the bill.

In this list of British starter dishes, we’re focusing on the more traditional British starter recipes. So, if you are looking for some inspiration for your next dinner party, read on for a list of some of the best British starter dishes around.

Featured British Starter Recipes

There are so many great British starter recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Parma Ham, Mulled Poached Pear and Goat's Cheese Salad

Potted Shrimp

Leek potato soup

Lancashire Pea and Ham Soup

Gourmet Sausage Rolls

Black Pudding Fritters

Ham and Cheese Quiche

Mini Yorkshire Puddings with Parma Ham and Cream Cheese

A fallback image for Food Network UK

James' Broccoli Almond Soup Stuns York Locals | James Martin: Yorkshires Finest

James Martin remembers his mother and grandmother's recipes while cooking in York. He decided to prepare a creamy broccoli soup, will the locals like it? From season 1 episode 3.

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Tom Kerridge's Pickled Onion & Blue Cheese Sausage Rolls

You've never seen a sausage roll quite like this.

Get the Recipe
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Traditional British Starter Dishes

Whether you're looking for a simple and traditional British starter recipe or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
When it comes to food, Britain has a lot to offer. Gone are the days of stodgy, unimaginative fare, today Britain boasts some of the most inspirational cuisine around. So if you're looking for delicious starter dishes to serve at your next dinner party, look no further than these British classics. From simple soup recipes to more sophisticated savoury tarts, these stunning starters are sure to impress. In this collection, we'll share some of our favourite starter recipes from England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. So if you're looking for a traditional British starter dish, our list of classic british starters is a great way to fire up your culinary imagination.

All Recipes

All
Vegetarian

Tom Kerridge's Mackerel Paté with Pickled Cucumber

Tom Kerridge's Coach Style Chicken Kievs

Tom Kerridge's Spicy Salmon Scotch Eggs

prawn cocktail

Marcus Wareing's Ultimate Prawn Cocktail with Tiger Prawns and a Crisp Chilli Garnish

Sausage Rolls with Dipping Sauce

Silky cauliflower soup with Parmesan crisps

Potato and leek soup

Baked Goats Cheese with Tomato Vinaigrette

Cocktail sausages

chicken liver pate

Chicken Liver Pâté with Apple and Date Chutney

Ham Hock terrine

Parma Ham, Mulled Poached Pear and Goat's Cheese Salad

Mushroom Soup with Bacon and Gruyere Crouton

Chilled cucumber soup

Onion and goat cheese tartlets

Goujons of sole with dill mayonnaise

Potted Shrimp

Citrus-cured Salmon

Chicken and Sweetcorn Chowder

Brioche Tea Sandwiches

Yorkshire Puddings with Sausages, Tenderstem and Roasted Shallot Gravy

Black Pudding Scotch Eggs

Broccoli and Stilton Quiche

Ham and Pea Soup

A fallback image for Food Network UK