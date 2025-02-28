Comfort Classic: Homemade Baked Beans Recipes
Nothing says comfort like a warm, hearty dish of homemade baked beans - deliciously rich, versatile, and surprisingly simple to make!
If you want a recipe for home made baked beans, this collection is bean-yond compare! If you want to transform a piece of toast, a dollop of hot, homemade baked beans is a big, warm, culinary hug! The ultimate bacon baked beans combine the sweetness of beans with salty bacon, chipotle chilli and Dijon mustard, while if you’re looking for a cookout classic, campfire beans are great with cornbread, nachos or on top of a jacket spud! Our vegan baked beans include the umami hit of shiitake mushrooms and the fiery heat of smoked paprika and cayenne pepper.
Whether you're a student on a budget, making breakfast for the kids, or you want a scrummy snack, there’s something for everyone with our baked beans recipes!
Featured Baked Beans Recipes
There are so many great baked beans recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Ainsley Returns To His Roots By Cooking An Oxtail With Butter Beans | Ainsley's Caribbean Kitchen
Ainsley is in Jamaica, the land of his ancestors, and the first recipe that he wants to make is a take on his mum's dish: oxtail with butter beans stew.
The Ultimate Bacon Baked Beans
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 35 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 6 people.