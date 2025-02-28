Food Network

Comfort Classic: Homemade Baked Beans Recipes

13 recipes
Baked Beans Recipes

If you want a recipe for home made baked beans, this collection is bean-yond compare! If you want to transform a piece of toast, a dollop of hot, homemade baked beans is a big, warm, culinary hug! The ultimate bacon baked beans combine the sweetness of beans with salty bacon, chipotle chilli and Dijon mustard, while if you’re looking for a cookout classic, campfire beans are great with cornbread, nachos or on top of a jacket spud! Our vegan baked beans include the umami hit of shiitake mushrooms and the fiery heat of smoked paprika and cayenne pepper. 

Whether you're a student on a budget, making breakfast for the kids, or you want a scrummy snack, there’s something for everyone with our baked beans recipes!

Featured Baked Beans Recipes

There are so many great baked beans recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Mexican Beans

Campfire Beans

Vegan Baked Beans

Baked Beans

Ainsley Returns To His Roots By Cooking An Oxtail With Butter Beans | Ainsley's Caribbean Kitchen

Ainsley is in Jamaica, the land of his ancestors, and the first recipe that he wants to make is a take on his mum's dish: oxtail with butter beans stew.

The Ultimate Bacon Baked Beans

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 35 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 6 people.

Brilliant Baked Beans Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple baked beans recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These baked beans recipes are more than just food, they’re a culinary institution sitting at the very heart of comfort eating. Perfectly baked beans are so versatile, they’re joyous on a jacket potato with hot gooey cheese, scrummy with sausages and chips, and fab with a fry-up. You can mix it up with the sweet and salty tastes of maple baked beans with bacon, or if you’re looking for homemade baked beans with the heat of jalapeno and Tabasco, Mexican beans are a fiesta of fantastic flavours! Whichever recipe for home made baked beans you choose, you’re onto a winner! Gourmet or basic, fancy or functional, check out our collection of brilliant baked beans recipes.

The Ultimate Bacon Baked Beans

Vegan Baked Beans

Beanz Baked Eggs 3 Ways

Baked Beans

Maple Baked Beans

Italian-Style Baked Beans

Perfectly Baked Beans

Mexican Beans

Spanish Baked Butter Beans

Cowboy Bacon Beans

Campfire Beans

Butch's Baked Beans

