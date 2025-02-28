Baked Beans Recipes

If you want a recipe for home made baked beans, this collection is bean-yond compare! If you want to transform a piece of toast, a dollop of hot, homemade baked beans is a big, warm, culinary hug! The ultimate bacon baked beans combine the sweetness of beans with salty bacon, chipotle chilli and Dijon mustard, while if you’re looking for a cookout classic, campfire beans are great with cornbread, nachos or on top of a jacket spud! Our vegan baked beans include the umami hit of shiitake mushrooms and the fiery heat of smoked paprika and cayenne pepper.

Whether you're a student on a budget, making breakfast for the kids, or you want a scrummy snack, there’s something for everyone with our baked beans recipes!