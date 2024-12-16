Food Network

From Churros to Chocolate Quesadillas: Mexican Dessert Recipes You'll Adore

14 recipes
Featured Mexican Dessert Recipes

There are so many great Mexican dessert recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Mexican hot chocolate cupcakes

Graham Cracker and Mexican Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich

Chilli Chocolate Truffles

Easy Mexican Chocolate Souffle

Gino Makes His Own Mexican Buñuelos And They Look Delicious! | Gino D'Acampo: An Italian In Mexico

Gino is making one of the most famous Mexican desserts: buñuelos. With ingredients from the local market in Oaxaca you certainly can't go wrong.

Tom Kerridge's Churros with Salted Caramel and Chocolate Sauce

Churros are fried dough treats of Spanish and Portuguese origin. They’re crisp and crunchy on the outside and soft and tender in the middle. This churros recipe is a real indulgent treat – delicious bites of dough dipped into salted caramel chocolate sauce.

Amazing Mexican Dessert Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Mexican dessert recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Whether it’s Cinco de Mayo or Sunday night, these mouthwatering Mexican dessert ideas hit the sweet spot. Hot and sweet combine perfectly with chilli chocolate quesadillas, and you can celebrate in style with a sensational cinnamon vanilla wedding cake with Mexican hot chocolate buttercream. Talking of chocolate, how about Mexican hot chocolate cupcakes, or an easy Mexican chocolate souffle, and for the ultimate fireside treat, try graham cracker and Mexican chocolate ice cream sandwiches. If you truly wish to impress, try Tom Kerridge’s churros with salted caramel and chocolate sauce. Yum! From the birthplace of chocolate, our Mexican dessert recipes are sugar and spice and all things nice!

All Recipes

Tom Kerridge's Churros with Salted Caramel and Chocolate Sauce

Sweet strawberry tartlets

Mexican Hot Chocolate

Chilli Chocolate Quesadillas

Mexican hot chocolate cupcakes

Easy Mexican Chocolate Souffle

Cinnamon Churros with Mexican Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Churros

Coconut-Caramel Icebox Cake Stacks

Cinnamon vanilla wedding cake with Mexican hot chocolate buttercream

Doughnut Sticks with Spiced Chocolate Dip

Chilli Chocolate Truffles

Graham Cracker and Mexican Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich

Chocolate quesadillas

