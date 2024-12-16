From Churros to Chocolate Quesadillas: Mexican Dessert Recipes You'll Adore
If you're looking for a classic Mexican dessert recipe, we've got a great selection of dessert ideas from Mexico to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Mexican Dessert Recipes
There are so many great Mexican dessert recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gino Makes His Own Mexican Buñuelos And They Look Delicious! | Gino D'Acampo: An Italian In Mexico
Gino is making one of the most famous Mexican desserts: buñuelos. With ingredients from the local market in Oaxaca you certainly can't go wrong.
Tom Kerridge's Churros with Salted Caramel and Chocolate Sauce
Churros are fried dough treats of Spanish and Portuguese origin. They’re crisp and crunchy on the outside and soft and tender in the middle. This churros recipe is a real indulgent treat – delicious bites of dough dipped into salted caramel chocolate sauce.Discover Now
Amazing Mexican Dessert Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Mexican dessert recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Whether it’s Cinco de Mayo or Sunday night, these mouthwatering Mexican dessert ideas hit the sweet spot. Hot and sweet combine perfectly with chilli chocolate quesadillas, and you can celebrate in style with a sensational cinnamon vanilla wedding cake with Mexican hot chocolate buttercream. Talking of chocolate, how about Mexican hot chocolate cupcakes, or an easy Mexican chocolate souffle, and for the ultimate fireside treat, try graham cracker and Mexican chocolate ice cream sandwiches. If you truly wish to impress, try Tom Kerridge’s churros with salted caramel and chocolate sauce. Yum! From the birthplace of chocolate, our Mexican dessert recipes are sugar and spice and all things nice!