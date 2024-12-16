Whether it’s Cinco de Mayo or Sunday night, these mouthwatering Mexican dessert ideas hit the sweet spot. Hot and sweet combine perfectly with chilli chocolate quesadillas, and you can celebrate in style with a sensational cinnamon vanilla wedding cake with Mexican hot chocolate buttercream. Talking of chocolate, how about Mexican hot chocolate cupcakes, or an easy Mexican chocolate souffle, and for the ultimate fireside treat, try graham cracker and Mexican chocolate ice cream sandwiches. If you truly wish to impress, try Tom Kerridge’s churros with salted caramel and chocolate sauce. Yum! From the birthplace of chocolate, our Mexican dessert recipes are sugar and spice and all things nice!

