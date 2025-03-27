Pistachio Pesto Tortellini
In this recipe, 30 minutes plus 6 ingredients equals Pistachio Pesto Tortellini. Now that is our kind of math! Quick, simple and the ultimate way to skip the store-bought pasta salads for good. Best of all, this tortellini salad is just as tempting when served hot as when served cold, which means you'll be taking your picnic fare to a whole new level.
Ingredients
Method
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the tortellini and cook according to package directions. Drain the tortellini and transfer them to a large bowl.
- Meanwhile, add the nuts to a small skillet over low heat. Cook, shaking often, until the nuts are toasted and fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes.
- Combine the toasted pistachios, basil leaves, Parmesan, garlic, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in a blender. Blend for 15 seconds, and then with the blender running, slowly stream in the olive oil. Continue blending the pesto, scraping down the sides as needed, until it is pureed. Taste and season the pesto with additional salt and pepper as desired. Set the pesto aside.
- While the tortellini are still hot, add the prepared pesto and toss to combine. Serve warm or chilled, garnished with Parmesan.
Cook’s Note
Not a fan of pistachios? Swap them out for any other toasted nuts you have on hand (think almonds, walnuts or the classic variation, pine nuts). And for even less stress during meal prep, make this freezer-friendly pesto and stash it away until your tortellini cravings strike. Feel free to use your favorite pasta.
