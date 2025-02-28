Comfort in a Bowl: Hearty Chinese Rice Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Chinese rice recipe, we've got a great selection of rice dishes from China to ensure you dine in style.
Embark on a journey through the stunning flavours of East Asia with this collection of incredible Chinese rice ideas.
Packed with juicy chicken, tender roast pork, colourful vegetables and succulent prawns, Ching’s Yangzhou fried rice is an eastern Chinese classic that’s hard to beat. Chinese rice dishes don’t come any more authentic than bacon, egg and prawn fried rice, a sensational sweet and sour pork with rice, and a traditional three cup chicken with garlic spinach and steamed jasmine rice. If you’re looking for a healthy option, black bean scallops with samphire and rice noodles, or steamed sea bass with ginger, Chinese mushrooms and rice, are the catch of the day.
These Chinese rice recipes are simply i-rice-istible!
