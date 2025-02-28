Food Network

Comfort in a Bowl: Hearty Chinese Rice Recipes

27 recipes
Chinese Rice Recipes

Embark on a journey through the stunning flavours of East Asia with this collection of incredible Chinese rice ideas.

Packed with juicy chicken, tender roast pork, colourful vegetables and succulent prawns, Ching’s Yangzhou fried rice is an eastern Chinese classic that’s hard to beat. Chinese rice dishes don’t come any more authentic than bacon, egg and prawn fried rice, a sensational sweet and sour pork with rice, and a traditional three cup chicken with garlic spinach and steamed jasmine rice. If you’re looking for a healthy option, black bean scallops with samphire and rice noodles, or steamed sea bass with ginger, Chinese mushrooms and rice, are the catch of the day.

These Chinese rice recipes are simply i-rice-istible!

Featured Chinese Rice Recipes

There are so many great Chinese rice recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Shrimp Fried Rice

Scented jasmine rice

Bacon, Egg and Prawn Fried Rice

Yangzhou Fried Rice

How To Make Sizzling Black Pepper Beef & Egg Fried Rice | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok Wan shows how to make the perfect dinner pairing: delicious sizzling black pepper beef and egg fried rice!

Air Fryer Fried Rice with Sesame-Sriracha Sauce

No need to stand over a screaming hot wok to get perfect fried rice--the air fryer gives you exceptionally crispy fried rice without heating up your kitchen. This simple recipe adds just enough flavour and nuance to the dish, without a million ingredients and prep dishes.

Iconic Chinese Rice Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Chinese rice recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Fakeaway your takeaway with these Chinese rice ideas. We’ve got scrummy fried rice classics that are perfect as sides or meals in themselves, including a prawn and egg fried rice with Napa cabbage, a flavour-packed crispy pork fried rice, and a shellfish spectacular scallop and dried shrimp fried rice with crab. For Chinese rice dishes fit for a banquet, try a fiery chilli chicken with jasmine rice, fall-off-the-bone slow cooker ginger-soy short ribs and green rice with lime, or traditional sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaves. Go modern with air-fryer fried rice with a sesame-sriracha sauce, and chicken and shiitake rice balls are perfect for parties. Our Chinese rice recipes are a feast from the East.

Air Fryer Fried Rice with Sesame-Sriracha Sauce

Sticky Rice Wrapped in Lotus Leaves

Crispy pork fried rice

Prawn and egg fried rice with Napa cabbage

Ching's Yangzhou Fried Rice

Chicken and Shiitake Rice Balls

Spicy Prawn and Pineapple Fried Rice

Scallop and Dried Shrimp Fried Rice with Crab

Fried Rice

Slow cooker ginger-soy short ribs and green rice with lime

Chilli chicken with jasmine rice

Sweet and sour pork

Steamed Sea Bass with Ginger and Mushrooms

Mixed Seafood Congee

Three Cup Chicken with Garlic Spinach

Steamed Sea Bream with Vietnamese Mint and Coriander Salsa Verde

Kung Po Prawns with Egg and Asparagus Fried Rice

Aromatic Clams

Black Bean Scallops with Samphire and Rice Noodles

Char Siu BBQ Pork

