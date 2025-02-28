Fakeaway your takeaway with these Chinese rice ideas. We’ve got scrummy fried rice classics that are perfect as sides or meals in themselves, including a prawn and egg fried rice with Napa cabbage, a flavour-packed crispy pork fried rice, and a shellfish spectacular scallop and dried shrimp fried rice with crab. For Chinese rice dishes fit for a banquet, try a fiery chilli chicken with jasmine rice, fall-off-the-bone slow cooker ginger-soy short ribs and green rice with lime, or traditional sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaves. Go modern with air-fryer fried rice with a sesame-sriracha sauce, and chicken and shiitake rice balls are perfect for parties. Our Chinese rice recipes are a feast from the East.

