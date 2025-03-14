Stuffed, Flaky, or Crispy: Irresistible Indian Bread Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian bread recipe, we've got a great selection of bread dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Indian Bread Recipes
Rise to the occasion with these irresistible Indian bread ideas!
Sink your teeth into a pillowy garlic and coriander naan bread, perfect for mopping up aromatic curries, or try your hand at flaky, layered aloo parathas stuffed with potatoes flavoured with chilli, cumin, ginger, coriander and garam masala. If you’re craving the crunch, five spice potatoes with poori, a deep-fried bread made with wholewheat flour is seriously scrummy, while for an East meets West fusion, try stuffed naan pockets with a spicy pizza dip. No list of Indian bread dishes is complete without weekend roti, and if you’ve got a sweet tooth, how about saffron and lemon shrikhand doughnuts.
You definitely ‘knead’ these Indian bread recipes in your culinary repertoire!
Featured Indian Bread Recipes
There are so many great Indian bread recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
John Gets Inspiration From The Golden Temple To Make Dal Makhani & Flatbreads | John Torode's Asia
John Torode visits the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, and goes through an emotional journey. He is so inspired by it that he makes his own version of dal makhani and flatbreads.
Besan Ladoo
Besan ladoo is an iconic Diwali mithai. Made with just five ingredients (chickpea flour, cane sugar, cardamom and gold dust), besan ladoos are naturally gluten-free and easy to make at home with minimal kitchen equipment.Discover Now