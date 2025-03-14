Indian Bread Recipes

Rise to the occasion with these irresistible Indian bread ideas!

Sink your teeth into a pillowy garlic and coriander naan bread, perfect for mopping up aromatic curries, or try your hand at flaky, layered aloo parathas stuffed with potatoes flavoured with chilli, cumin, ginger, coriander and garam masala. If you’re craving the crunch, five spice potatoes with poori, a deep-fried bread made with wholewheat flour is seriously scrummy, while for an East meets West fusion, try stuffed naan pockets with a spicy pizza dip. No list of Indian bread dishes is complete without weekend roti, and if you’ve got a sweet tooth, how about saffron and lemon shrikhand doughnuts.

You definitely ‘knead’ these Indian bread recipes in your culinary repertoire!