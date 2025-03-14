Food Network

Stuffed, Flaky, or Crispy: Irresistible Indian Bread Recipes

22 recipes
Indian Bread Recipes

Rise to the occasion with these irresistible Indian bread ideas! 

Sink your teeth into a pillowy garlic and coriander naan bread, perfect for mopping up aromatic curries, or try your hand at flaky, layered aloo parathas stuffed with potatoes flavoured with chilli, cumin, ginger, coriander and garam masala. If you’re craving the crunch, five spice potatoes with poori, a deep-fried bread made with wholewheat flour is seriously scrummy, while for an East meets West fusion, try stuffed naan pockets with a spicy pizza dip. No list of Indian bread dishes is complete without weekend roti, and if you’ve got a sweet tooth, how about saffron and lemon shrikhand doughnuts.

You definitely ‘knead’ these Indian bread recipes in your culinary repertoire!

Featured Indian Bread Recipes

There are so many great Indian bread recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Garlic and Coriander Naan

Aloo Paratha

Weekend Roti

Indian Wholemeal Griddle Breads (Chapatis)

John Gets Inspiration From The Golden Temple To Make Dal Makhani & Flatbreads | John Torode's Asia

John Torode visits the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, and goes through an emotional journey. He is so inspired by it that he makes his own version of dal makhani and flatbreads.

Besan Ladoo

Besan ladoo is an iconic Diwali mithai. Made with just five ingredients (chickpea flour, cane sugar, cardamom and gold dust), besan ladoos are naturally gluten-free and easy to make at home with minimal kitchen equipment.

Delicious Indian Bread Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian bread recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Indian bread ideas are the definition of ‘flour power!’ It’s not a party without a silky lentil and split pea dip with roasted garlic naan bread, and there are few Indian bread dishes as tasty as keema with homemade chapatis, a stunning dish of aromatic minced beef with fabulous flatbreads. Naan-chos is a playful take on Mexican nachos with mango salsa, coriander yoghurt, marinated paneer cheese and a spicy tomato sauce, while buttery coriander, garlic and chilli parathas are the perfect accompaniment to all types of curry. Curried leek chapatis are perfect for packed lunches, and mini masala dosa, a South Indian staple, is a sensational starter. Our Indian bread recipes are an extravaganza of epic eats.

Besan Ladoo

chapatis

Kheema with Homemade Chapatis

garlic and coriander naan bread

Garlic and Coriander Naan Bread

Naan-chos

healthy roti

Healthy Roti

Lentil and split pea dip with roasted garlic naan

Indian Wholemeal Griddle Breads (Chapatis)

Potato parathas

Weekend Roti

Five Spice Potatoes with Poori

Coriander, Garlic and Chilli Paratha

Aloo Paratha

Saffron and Lemon Shrikhand Doughnuts

Mini masala dosa

Garlic and Coriander Naan

Curried Leek Chapatis

Stuffed Naan Pockets with Spicy Pizza Dip

Biryani burger with mango salsa and yoghurt sauce in griddled naan pockets

Bobby's Californian Paratha

Naan: Indian Oven-Baked Flat Bread

Onion and Cumin Bread

Bengal tiger pizza

