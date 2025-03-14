



Grass jelly drinks like this one are popular in Hong Kong–style cafés, where they might also be referred to as leung fan bing (literally “grass jelly ice” in Cantonese). Grass jelly (leung fan or liang fen) is made from a Chinese plant closely related to mint. With a distinct herbal flavour and slight bitterness, it’s typically paired with sweet ingredients, particularly sugar syrups or fruits. This version mixes cubes of it with a brown sugar syrup, soymilk and ice for a refreshing and slightly creamy drink that mimics boba milk teas. Pandan leaf (found in the frozen aisle of Asian supermarkets) is infused into our syrup for added flavour.