Blood Orange & Basil Wine Spritzer

4.00
()
Rate

This recipe calls for sparkling wine. If you’re celebrating, a bottle of champagne is just the thing, but if you’re on a budget, use prosecco. With all the other flavours in this recipe, it will be hard to tell the difference.

Method

  1. Add the blood orange segments, basil and sugar to the bottom of a glass. Using the bottom of a wooden spoon, smash the orange, basil and sugar together; this will help release the flavour of the basil. 
  2. Add the sparkling wine, then the blood orange soda and stir to combine. Top up with ice. Garnish with a blood orange wheel and enjoy.


