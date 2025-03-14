Blood Orange & Basil Wine Spritzer
This recipe calls for sparkling wine. If you’re celebrating, a bottle of champagne is just the thing, but if you’re on a budget, use prosecco. With all the other flavours in this recipe, it will be hard to tell the difference.
Ingredients
Method
- Add the blood orange segments, basil and sugar to the bottom of a glass. Using the bottom of a wooden spoon, smash the orange, basil and sugar together; this will help release the flavour of the basil.
- Add the sparkling wine, then the blood orange soda and stir to combine. Top up with ice. Garnish with a blood orange wheel and enjoy.
