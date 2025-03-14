From dawn in Beijing to dusk in Shanghai, we've got some fantastic Chinese drinks ideas for you. Quench your thirst with a fiery fresh ginger juice with the zing of lemon juice and the sweetness of sugar syrup, while for a fusion of East and West, look no further than a lychee mojito with mint, maple syrup and Cuban rum. Ginger and cucumber juice is a refreshing wake-me-up, and if you want some Chinese drinks options that are sure to impress your guests, try a classic Asian pear cocktail with the delicate flavours of shochu or sake, and the unmistakably aromatic citrus-like taste of shiso leaves, or a wonderful lemongrass-lychee Champagne cocktail.

