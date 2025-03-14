Beyond All The Tea: Delicious Chinese Drinks Recipes
22 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Chinese drinks recipe, we've got a great selection of drink ideas from China to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Chinese Drinks Recipes
There are so many great Chinese drinks recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Food Network Finds: The Chocolate Cocktail Club
Chocolate and cocktails? Sounds like a proper treat! Join @Sarahsolomon__ as she checks out our latest find with @thechocolatecocktailclub
Asian Pear Cocktail
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 7 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 4 people.Discover Now
Incredible Chinese Drinks Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Chinese drinks ideas or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
From dawn in Beijing to dusk in Shanghai, we've got some fantastic Chinese drinks ideas for you. Quench your thirst with a fiery fresh ginger juice with the zing of lemon juice and the sweetness of sugar syrup, while for a fusion of East and West, look no further than a lychee mojito with mint, maple syrup and Cuban rum. Ginger and cucumber juice is a refreshing wake-me-up, and if you want some Chinese drinks options that are sure to impress your guests, try a classic Asian pear cocktail with the delicate flavours of shochu or sake, and the unmistakably aromatic citrus-like taste of shiso leaves, or a wonderful lemongrass-lychee Champagne cocktail.