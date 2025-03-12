Chinese Seafood Recipes

Dive into an ocean of East Asian flavour with this tantalising collection of Chinese seafood ideas.

Quick and easy weeknight dinners include oyster sauce chicken with bok choy, a delicious and healthy sweet and sour king prawn stir fry, and a mouthwatering mixed seafood congee with squid, mussels, prawns and clams. If you’re having a party, Chinese seafood dishes don’t come much better than prawn spring rolls with a cucumber-yoghurt dip, or perfect pork and prawn dumplings. Impress your guests with bacon, egg and prawn fried rice or ginger and mushroom wined clams, and black bean-steamed scallops with noodles is a dinner party delight.

‘Water’ you waiting for? Check out our incredible Chinese seafood recipes!