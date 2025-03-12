Chinese Seafood Recipes to Impress Your Guests
If you're looking for a classic Chinese seafood recipe, we've got a great selection of seafood dishes from China to ensure you dine in style.
Chinese Seafood Recipes
Dive into an ocean of East Asian flavour with this tantalising collection of Chinese seafood ideas.
Quick and easy weeknight dinners include oyster sauce chicken with bok choy, a delicious and healthy sweet and sour king prawn stir fry, and a mouthwatering mixed seafood congee with squid, mussels, prawns and clams. If you’re having a party, Chinese seafood dishes don’t come much better than prawn spring rolls with a cucumber-yoghurt dip, or perfect pork and prawn dumplings. Impress your guests with bacon, egg and prawn fried rice or ginger and mushroom wined clams, and black bean-steamed scallops with noodles is a dinner party delight.
‘Water’ you waiting for? Check out our incredible Chinese seafood recipes!
Featured Chinese Seafood Recipes
There are so many great Chinese seafood recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Chilli & Salt King Prawns | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian
Gok Wan shows us how he makes an easy but spectacular Chilli & Salt King Prawns, with a great tip on finding out when the oil in your wok is at the right temperature for frying.
'Dragon Prawn' noodles
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 5 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 2 people.Discover Now