Chinese Seafood Recipes to Impress Your Guests

Dive into an ocean of East Asian flavour with this tantalising collection of Chinese seafood ideas.

Quick and easy weeknight dinners include oyster sauce chicken with bok choy, a delicious and healthy sweet and sour king prawn stir fry, and a mouthwatering mixed seafood congee with squid, mussels, prawns and clams. If you’re having a party, Chinese seafood dishes don’t come much better than prawn spring rolls with a cucumber-yoghurt dip, or perfect pork and prawn dumplings. Impress your guests with bacon, egg and prawn fried rice or ginger and mushroom wined clams, and black bean-steamed scallops with noodles is a dinner party delight.

‘Water’ you waiting for? Check out our incredible Chinese seafood recipes!

There are so many great Chinese seafood recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chilli & Salt King Prawns | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian

Gok Wan shows us how he makes an easy but spectacular Chilli & Salt King Prawns, with a great tip on finding out when the oil in your wok is at the right temperature for frying.

'Dragon Prawn' noodles

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 5 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 2 people.

Sensational Chinese Seafood Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Chinese seafood recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
This collection of Chinese seafood ideas is sure to make a scrumptious splash! We’ve got fab fried rice, including sweet and spicy prawn and pineapple, or a shellfish spectacular scallop and dried shrimp fried rice with crab. No list of Chinese seafood dishes is complete without kung po prawns with egg and asparagus fried rice, black bean mussels with Chinese beer, or aromatic clams with fragrant jasmine rice. Looking to bring the heat? How about zesty chilli tiger prawns, or tenderstem with oyster sauce, garlic and ginger. And if you’re looking for the true taste of China, try steamed egg with scallops and caviar, as authentic as it is tasty. Our Chinese seafood recipes are simply fin-tastic!

Shrimp Fried Rice

Sesame Prawn Toasts

Sticky Rice Wrapped in Lotus Leaves

Nyonya vegetable stew (Nyonya chap chye)

Beef in oyster sauce

'Dragon Prawn' noodles

Prawn, scallop and pork shumai

Prawn spring rolls with cucumber-yoghurt dip

Oyster Sauce Chicken with Bok Choy

Mixed Seafood Congee

Tenderstem with Oyster Sauce, Garlic and Ginger

Smoky Hot Scallops and Chives

Ching's Sichuan Sweet and Sour Prawns

Pork and Prawn Boiled Wontons

Steamed Egg with Scallops and Caviar

Black bean-steamed scallop with noodles

Kung Po Prawns with Egg and Asparagus Fried Rice

Aromatic Clams

Black Bean Scallops with Samphire and Rice Noodles

Bacon Dried Shrimp and Spring Onion Chueng Fun Rolls

Prawn and egg fried rice with Napa cabbage

Pork and Prawn Dumplings

Grilled Coconut Lobster

Ginger and Mushroom Wined Clams

