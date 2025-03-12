This collection of Indian chicken thigh ideas brings the essence of Eastern cuisine right to your dining room. A hearty slow-cooker chicken curry served with rice or naan bread is a family favourite, and if you want to spice up your dinner table, our spiced Indian chicken is bursting with the exotic flavours of fenugreek, garam masala, cayenne pepper, cardamom, and garlic. No list of Indian chicken thigh dishes is complete without a chicken and cashew nut curry, a slow-cooked curried chicken with cauliflower, and one of the UK’s most loved dishes, chicken tikka masala. So fire up your oven and get ready to embark on an epic culinary journey through the flavours of India with our Indian chicken thigh recipes.

