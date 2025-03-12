Tender and Tasty: Indian Chicken Thigh Recipes
9 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian chicken thigh recipe, we've got a great selection of chicken thigh dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Indian Chicken Thigh Recipes
There are so many great Indian chicken thigh recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Make Britain's All Time Favourite Chicken Tikka Masala | Madhur Jaffrey's Curry Nation
After learning more about how Britain embraced Indian cuisine and made it its own, Madhur Jaffrey shows how to make her version of the beloved Chicken Tikka Masala.
Amazing Indian Chicken Thigh Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian chicken thigh recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
This collection of Indian chicken thigh ideas brings the essence of Eastern cuisine right to your dining room. A hearty slow-cooker chicken curry served with rice or naan bread is a family favourite, and if you want to spice up your dinner table, our spiced Indian chicken is bursting with the exotic flavours of fenugreek, garam masala, cayenne pepper, cardamom, and garlic. No list of Indian chicken thigh dishes is complete without a chicken and cashew nut curry, a slow-cooked curried chicken with cauliflower, and one of the UK’s most loved dishes, chicken tikka masala. So fire up your oven and get ready to embark on an epic culinary journey through the flavours of India with our Indian chicken thigh recipes.