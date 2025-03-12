Food Network

Tender and Tasty: Indian Chicken Thigh Recipes

9 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Featured Indian Chicken Thigh Recipes

There are so many great Indian chicken thigh recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chicken Tikka Masala

Spiced Indian Chicken

Lee Bros. country captain

Slow-cooked Curried Chicken with Cauliflower

A fallback image for Food Network UK

How To Make Britain's All Time Favourite Chicken Tikka Masala | Madhur Jaffrey's Curry Nation

After learning more about how Britain embraced Indian cuisine and made it its own, Madhur Jaffrey shows how to make her version of the beloved Chicken Tikka Masala.

A fallback image for Food Network UK
A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Amazing Indian Chicken Thigh Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian chicken thigh recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
This collection of Indian chicken thigh ideas brings the essence of Eastern cuisine right to your dining room. A hearty slow-cooker chicken curry served with rice or naan bread is a family favourite, and if you want to spice up your dinner table, our spiced Indian chicken is bursting with the exotic flavours of fenugreek, garam masala, cayenne pepper, cardamom, and garlic. No list of Indian chicken thigh dishes is complete without a chicken and cashew nut curry, a slow-cooked curried chicken with cauliflower, and one of the UK’s most loved dishes, chicken tikka masala. So fire up your oven and get ready to embark on an epic culinary journey through the flavours of India with our Indian chicken thigh recipes.

All Recipes

Tom Kerridge's Butter Chicken Curry

Lee Bros. country captain

Spiced Indian Chicken

Chicken Tikka Masala

Slow-cooked Curried Chicken with Cauliflower

Chicken and Cashew Nut Curry

Slow Cooker Chicken Curry

Chicken Tikka Masala

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Gunpowder Chicken with Raita

A fallback image for Food Network UK