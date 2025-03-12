Wonderfully versatile and packed with flavour, give a nod to the fab funghi with these Chinese mushroom ideas. A vegetable chow mein is an all-time classic, and if you’re looking to impress, steamed sea bass with ginger and mushrooms, or ginger and mushroom wined clams, are dinner party delights. Having a party? No list of Chinese mushroom dishes is complete without steamed pork and mushroom ‘siu mai’ dumplings, vegetable guo tieh, or prawn spring rolls with a cucumber yoghurt dip. For quick weeknight meals, try an organic tofu and shiitake stir-fry, or a winter-warming chicken and mushroom soup called ma you ji. Explore our Chinese mushroom recipes and savour the flavour of this culinary staple.

Read More