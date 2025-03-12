Delicious Chinese Mushroom Recipes
38 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Chinese mushroom recipe, we've got a great selection of mushroom dishes from China to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Chinese Mushroom Recipes
There are so many great Chinese mushroom recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Makes Fluffy Bao Buns With Veggie Filling | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok makes his version of fluffy Chinese Bao Buns! Learn how to make this classic recipe with a veggie filling, as well as another Asian street food delight, Thai Corn Cakes.
Steamed Pork and Mushroom “Siu Mai” Dumplings
Try making traditional Chinese dumplings at home by stuffing wonton wrappers with a ground pork and shiitake filling, then serving them with a chile-spiked soy dipping sauce.Discover Now
Mouthwatering Chinese Mushroom Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Chinese mushroom recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Wonderfully versatile and packed with flavour, give a nod to the fab funghi with these Chinese mushroom ideas. A vegetable chow mein is an all-time classic, and if you’re looking to impress, steamed sea bass with ginger and mushrooms, or ginger and mushroom wined clams, are dinner party delights. Having a party? No list of Chinese mushroom dishes is complete without steamed pork and mushroom ‘siu mai’ dumplings, vegetable guo tieh, or prawn spring rolls with a cucumber yoghurt dip. For quick weeknight meals, try an organic tofu and shiitake stir-fry, or a winter-warming chicken and mushroom soup called ma you ji. Explore our Chinese mushroom recipes and savour the flavour of this culinary staple.