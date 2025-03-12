Food Network

Delicious Chinese Mushroom Recipes

38 recipes
Featured Chinese Mushroom Recipes

There are so many great Chinese mushroom recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Vegetable Chow Mein

15-Minute Asian Rice Salad

Asian mushroom soup

Ginger and Mushroom Wined Clams

Gok Makes Fluffy Bao Buns With Veggie Filling | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok makes his version of fluffy Chinese Bao Buns! Learn how to make this classic recipe with a veggie filling, as well as another Asian street food delight, Thai Corn Cakes.

Steamed Pork and Mushroom “Siu Mai” Dumplings

Try making traditional Chinese dumplings at home by stuffing wonton wrappers with a ground pork and shiitake filling, then serving them with a chile-spiked soy dipping sauce.

Mouthwatering Chinese Mushroom Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Chinese mushroom recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Wonderfully versatile and packed with flavour, give a nod to the fab funghi with these Chinese mushroom ideas. A vegetable chow mein is an all-time classic, and if you’re looking to impress, steamed sea bass with ginger and mushrooms, or ginger and mushroom wined clams, are dinner party delights. Having a party? No list of Chinese mushroom dishes is complete without steamed pork and mushroom ‘siu mai’ dumplings, vegetable guo tieh, or prawn spring rolls with a cucumber yoghurt dip. For quick weeknight meals, try an organic tofu and shiitake stir-fry, or a winter-warming chicken and mushroom soup called ma you ji. Explore our Chinese mushroom recipes and savour the flavour of this culinary staple.

