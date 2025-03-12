Looking for Chinese snack ideas? Whet your appetite with these awesome options! From crunchy cream cheese wontons to pork spring rolls with broccoli coleslaw, our peerless picky bits are perfect for parties and picnics! Light bites include a Chinese chicken salad, or lettuce cups with tofu and beef, while for brilliant bite-size burgers, our sweet and sour pork sliders are just the ticket. No list of Chinese snack dishes is complete without a crowd-pleasing crab salad in crisp wonton cups, vegetable rolls with a fiery chilli mayo, or prawn, pork and scallop shumai. For something sweet, why not try a classic Chinese cheesecake? Discover a wonderful world of flavour with our delicious Chinese snack recipes.

