Bite-Sized Delights: Chinese Snack Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Chinese snack recipe, we've got a great selection of snack dishes from China to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Chinese Snack Recipes
There are so many great Chinese snack recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Shows How To Make Delicious Sesame Prawn Toast | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok Wan shows how easy it is to make a takeaway classic, sesame prawn toast. It's the perfect snack for a small gathering with friends!
Szechuan Noodles
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 35 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 6 people.Discover Now
Sensational Chinese Snack Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Chinese snack recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Looking for Chinese snack ideas? Whet your appetite with these awesome options! From crunchy cream cheese wontons to pork spring rolls with broccoli coleslaw, our peerless picky bits are perfect for parties and picnics! Light bites include a Chinese chicken salad, or lettuce cups with tofu and beef, while for brilliant bite-size burgers, our sweet and sour pork sliders are just the ticket. No list of Chinese snack dishes is complete without a crowd-pleasing crab salad in crisp wonton cups, vegetable rolls with a fiery chilli mayo, or prawn, pork and scallop shumai. For something sweet, why not try a classic Chinese cheesecake? Discover a wonderful world of flavour with our delicious Chinese snack recipes.