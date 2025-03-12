Food Network

Bite-Sized Delights: Chinese Snack Recipes

40 recipes
Featured Chinese Snack Recipes

There are so many great Chinese snack recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Fortune Cookies

Sweet and Sour Pork Sliders

Chicken and Avocado Spring Rolls

Cream Cheese Wontons

Gok Shows How To Make Delicious Sesame Prawn Toast | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok Wan shows how easy it is to make a takeaway classic, sesame prawn toast. It's the perfect snack for a small gathering with friends!

szechuan noodles

Szechuan Noodles

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 35 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 6 people.

Sensational Chinese Snack Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Chinese snack recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Looking for Chinese snack ideas? Whet your appetite with these awesome options! From crunchy cream cheese wontons to pork spring rolls with broccoli coleslaw, our peerless picky bits are perfect for parties and picnics! Light bites include a Chinese chicken salad, or lettuce cups with tofu and beef, while for brilliant bite-size burgers, our sweet and sour pork sliders are just the ticket. No list of Chinese snack dishes is complete without a crowd-pleasing crab salad in crisp wonton cups, vegetable rolls with a fiery chilli mayo, or prawn, pork and scallop shumai. For something sweet, why not try a classic Chinese cheesecake? Discover a wonderful world of flavour with our delicious Chinese snack recipes.

Cream Cheese Wontons

chinese chicken salad

Asian Chicken Salad with Ginger Dressing

Dave's party potstickers

Dang cold Asian noodle salad

Pork spring roll with broccoli coleslaw

szechuan noodles

Spiced skewered lamb

Vegetable Salad Rolls

Asian Prawn and Celery Salad

Green monster and lychee TNT

Powdered sugar crisps

Chicken and Vegetable Spring Rolls

Sunny lomi salmon

Pot sticker: ginger pork

Prawn, scallop and pork shumai

Springing prawn rolls

Vegetable Rolls with Chili Mayonnaise

Hot 'n sweet prawn lettuce wraps

Soft rice paper rolls with prawns and pork (Goi cuon)

Sesame Balls with Red Bean Paste and Bananas

Crab salad in crisp wonton cups

Herb Mushroom and Tofu in Golden Silk Nets

Stir-fried vegetable wraps

Anna Olson's Gyoza

