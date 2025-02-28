Chinese Spring Roll Recipes

Crunch your way into foodie heaven with these Chinese spring roll ideas.

For a classic taste, try our traditional chicken and vegetable spring rolls, and to dive into an ocean of flavour, how about prawn and Brussels sprout spring rolls with sesame ginger dipping sauce, or the decadent lobster rolls with a yuzu cashew dipping sauce. Mouthwatering mushroom and leek spring rolls are bursting with umami goodness, while for a tantalising twist on traditional Chinese spring roll dishes, our chicken and avocado spring rolls with the flavours of ginger, garlic and soy sauce, or soft rice paper rolls with prawns and pork known as goi cuon are seriously scrummy.

Ditch the takeaway menu and cook up a treat with these Chinese spring roll recipes.