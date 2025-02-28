Food Network

Must-Try Chinese Spring Roll Recipes

25 recipes
Chinese Spring Roll Recipes

Crunch your way into foodie heaven with these Chinese spring roll ideas.

For a classic taste, try our traditional chicken and vegetable spring rolls, and to dive into an ocean of flavour, how about prawn and Brussels sprout spring rolls with sesame ginger dipping sauce, or the decadent lobster rolls with a yuzu cashew dipping sauce. Mouthwatering mushroom and leek spring rolls are bursting with umami goodness, while for a tantalising twist on traditional Chinese spring roll dishes, our chicken and avocado spring rolls with the flavours of ginger, garlic and soy sauce, or soft rice paper rolls with prawns and pork known as goi cuon are seriously scrummy.

Ditch the takeaway menu and cook up a treat with these Chinese spring roll recipes.

Featured Chinese Spring Roll Recipes

There are so many great Chinese spring roll recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chicken and Avocado Spring Rolls

Chicken Summer Rolls

Prawn spring rolls with cucumber-yoghurt dip

Soft rice paper rolls with prawns and pork (Goi cuon)

Gok Makes His Dad's Incredibly Delicious Spring Rolls | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok shows us how to make spring rolls, the same ones he used to have in his dad's restaurant! From season 3 episode 8.

Prawn Spring Rolls with Cucumber-Yoghurt Dip

Giada de Laurentiis' spring rolls are easier than they look! With a juicy filling and a refreshing yoghurt dip, this is the perfect platter to serve your guests.

Spectacular Chinese Spring Roll Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Chinese spring roll recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Looking for a medley of mouthwatering marvels in a crispy golden wrapper? Check out these Chinese spring roll ideas. It’s not a party without prawn spring rolls with a sweet chilli dip, while for full-on flavour, look no further than summer rolls with ginger dipping sauce, vegetable rolls with chilli mayonnaise, or the crunch of broccoli and sweet potato spring rolls. No list of Chinese spring roll dishes is complete without pork spring rolls, or the sensational bacon dried shrimp and spring onion chueng fun rolls, and for the ultimate after-dinner treat, Kinder Bueno spring rolls are hard to beat! Snacks, sides, or centrepieces, these Chinese spring roll recipes are simply stunning.

All Recipes

Southwestern Egg Rolls

Mushroom and Leek Spring Rolls

Prawn Spring Rolls with Cucumber-Yoghurt Dip

Prawn and Brussels Sprout Spring Rolls with Sesame Ginger Dipping Sauce

Baked Spring Rolls

Takeout-style Air Fryer Egg Rolls

Kinder Bueno Spring Rolls

Prawn Spring Rolls

spring rolls

Bobby Chinn’s Spring Roll

Pork spring roll with broccoli coleslaw

Pork-coleslaw spring rolls

Crab spring rolls

Vegetable Salad Rolls

Summer Rolls with Ginger Dipping Sauce

Lobster Roll with yuzu cashew dipping sauce

Chicken and Vegetable Spring Rolls

Springing prawn rolls

Vegetable Rolls with Chili Mayonnaise

Prawn spring rolls with cucumber-yoghurt dip

Soft rice paper rolls with prawns and pork (Goi cuon)

Bacon Dried Shrimp and Spring Onion Chueng Fun Rolls

Broccoli and Sweet Potato Spring Rolls

Trio of Spring Rolls with Dipping Sauce

Chicken Summer Rolls

