Must-Try Chinese Spring Roll Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Chinese spring roll recipe, we've got a great selection of spring roll dishes from China to ensure you dine in style.
Chinese Spring Roll Recipes
Crunch your way into foodie heaven with these Chinese spring roll ideas.
For a classic taste, try our traditional chicken and vegetable spring rolls, and to dive into an ocean of flavour, how about prawn and Brussels sprout spring rolls with sesame ginger dipping sauce, or the decadent lobster rolls with a yuzu cashew dipping sauce. Mouthwatering mushroom and leek spring rolls are bursting with umami goodness, while for a tantalising twist on traditional Chinese spring roll dishes, our chicken and avocado spring rolls with the flavours of ginger, garlic and soy sauce, or soft rice paper rolls with prawns and pork known as goi cuon are seriously scrummy.
Ditch the takeaway menu and cook up a treat with these Chinese spring roll recipes.
Featured Chinese Spring Roll Recipes
There are so many great Chinese spring roll recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Makes His Dad's Incredibly Delicious Spring Rolls | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok shows us how to make spring rolls, the same ones he used to have in his dad's restaurant! From season 3 episode 8.
Prawn Spring Rolls with Cucumber-Yoghurt Dip
Giada de Laurentiis' spring rolls are easier than they look! With a juicy filling and a refreshing yoghurt dip, this is the perfect platter to serve your guests.Discover Now