Turn Up the Heat: Must-Try Mexican Chilli Recipes

133 recipes
Mexican Chilli Recipes

Fire up your tastebuds with these Mexican chilli ideas.

Let’s start with a world-famous chilli con carne, and for variations on a theme, try Sharsh’s white bean chicken chilli, or a spicy Mexican chicken nugget chilli. Having a party? Try crunchy popcorn shrimp with chilli-lime dipping sauce, charred chilli corn, or bacon-wrapped prawns with chipotle BBQ sauce. If you’re looking for family favourites, our mouthwatering Mexican chilli dishes include a chilli-crusted rack of lamb, chilli-rubbed chicken with fresh tomato salsa, or a chilli cheese casserole. Chiles rellenos are a time-honoured classic, and a Mexican summer salad is perfect for picnics.

For a smorgasbord of scrumminess, look no further than our Mexican chilli recipes.

Featured Mexican Chilli Recipes

There are so many great Mexican chilli recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Sharsh's White Bean Chicken Chilli

Charred Chilli Corn

Beef Tacos with Asparagus Salsa

Pulled Pork and Chilli Burritos

Baked Nachos with Roasted Sweet Potatoes

American Chilli con Carne

Chicken Mole Torta

Chocolate Chicken Mole

Guy Fieri Takes A Shot At Eating The Turkey Drive Chilli l Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

Guy Fieri is in California once again to try out a spicy turkey drive chill along with a double barrel dingle dog at Tubs Fine Chilli & Fancy Fixin.

Chilli con Carne

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 2 hours and 20 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 8 people.

Amazing Mexican Chilli Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Mexican chilli recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
From rellenos to jalapenos, check out these Mexican chilli ideas. We’ve got all the classics, including pulled pork and chilli burritos and spicy chicken enchiladas, and if you want to push the boat out on flavour, try salmon quesadillas with sun-dried tomatoes, or grilled tuna with hot pineapple-papaya salsa. Mexican chilli dishes don’t come much tastier than Yucatan chicken puffy tacos with peanut-red chilli BBQ sauce and red cabbage coleslaw, or a 30-minute spicy pork and sweet potato stew. If you’re looking for fab family favourites, try beef and bean burritos, a chicken tamale pie, or pan-fried cod with pea guacamole. Dive into a treasure trove of tantalising tastes with our Mexican chilli recipes.

All Recipes

Chilli con Carne

Chilli Beans

Chiles Rellenos

Sharsh's White Bean Chicken Chilli

Chilli crusted rack of lamb

Yucatan chicken puffy tacos with peanut-red chilli BBQ sauce and red cabbage coleslaw

Chilli con Carne

Red Beef Chilli

Devon's Award-Winning Chilli

Chilli-rubbed chicken with fresh tomato salsa

Chicken-green chili straws with jalapeno-honey dip

Popcorn Shrimp with Chili-Lime Dipping Sauce

Chilli lime fish fry

Charred Chilli Corn

Game Day Chilli for 10

Spicy Mexican Chicken Nugget Chilli

Chicken Fajita Traybake with Mexican Beanz

Naan-chos

Puffy Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw

Mini Organic Chicken and Avocado Tostadas

Green Chilli Queso

Beef Tacos

Black Beans

Black Bean Burger

