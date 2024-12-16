Mexican Chilli Recipes

Fire up your tastebuds with these Mexican chilli ideas.

Let’s start with a world-famous chilli con carne, and for variations on a theme, try Sharsh’s white bean chicken chilli, or a spicy Mexican chicken nugget chilli. Having a party? Try crunchy popcorn shrimp with chilli-lime dipping sauce, charred chilli corn, or bacon-wrapped prawns with chipotle BBQ sauce. If you’re looking for family favourites, our mouthwatering Mexican chilli dishes include a chilli-crusted rack of lamb, chilli-rubbed chicken with fresh tomato salsa, or a chilli cheese casserole. Chiles rellenos are a time-honoured classic, and a Mexican summer salad is perfect for picnics.

For a smorgasbord of scrumminess, look no further than our Mexican chilli recipes.