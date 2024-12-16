Turn Up the Heat: Must-Try Mexican Chilli Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Mexican chilli recipe, we've got a great selection of chilli dishes from Mexico to ensure you dine in style.
Fire up your tastebuds with these Mexican chilli ideas.
Let’s start with a world-famous chilli con carne, and for variations on a theme, try Sharsh’s white bean chicken chilli, or a spicy Mexican chicken nugget chilli. Having a party? Try crunchy popcorn shrimp with chilli-lime dipping sauce, charred chilli corn, or bacon-wrapped prawns with chipotle BBQ sauce. If you’re looking for family favourites, our mouthwatering Mexican chilli dishes include a chilli-crusted rack of lamb, chilli-rubbed chicken with fresh tomato salsa, or a chilli cheese casserole. Chiles rellenos are a time-honoured classic, and a Mexican summer salad is perfect for picnics.
For a smorgasbord of scrumminess, look no further than our Mexican chilli recipes.
Featured Mexican Chilli Recipes
There are so many great Mexican chilli recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Guy Fieri Takes A Shot At Eating The Turkey Drive Chilli l Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives
Guy Fieri is in California once again to try out a spicy turkey drive chill along with a double barrel dingle dog at Tubs Fine Chilli & Fancy Fixin.
Chilli con Carne
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 2 hours and 20 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 8 people.Discover Now