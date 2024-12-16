Guac and Roll: Delicious Mexican Guacamole Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Mexican guacamole recipe, we've got a great selection of guacamole ideas from Mexico to ensure you dine in style.
Mexican Guacamole Recipes
You avoca-don’t need look any further for a selection of the best Mexican guacamole ideas than this mouthwatering list!
We’ve got a glut of gorgeous guac, including a fruity mango guacamole, ranch guacamole and a stunning pear and pistachio guacamole. But our Mexican guacamole dishes aren’t just about the delicious dip! A pan-fried cod with a pea guacamole, or traditional chicken fajitas are all-time classics, and it's not a party without a plate of ultimate nachos, or an all-in Mexican fondue. If you’re really looking to impress your guests, how about grilled sea scallops on tortilla chips with avocado puree and jalapeno pesto, or chipotle-rubbed steak tacos mole with chipotle cream and guacamole.
Our Mexican guacamole recipes are a phenomenal fiesta of flavour!
Featured Mexican Guacomole Recipes
There are so many great Mexican guacamole recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Chunky Guacamole
Rather than mashing avocados, Ellie Krieger opts to dice avocados and gently combines the cubes with chopped red onion, cilantro leaves, fresh lime juice and salt to create a chunky, salsa-esque guacamole.Discover Now