Guac and Roll: Delicious Mexican Guacamole Recipes

You avoca-don’t need look any further for a selection of the best Mexican guacamole ideas than this mouthwatering list!

We’ve got a glut of gorgeous guac, including a fruity mango guacamole, ranch guacamole and a stunning pear and pistachio guacamole. But our Mexican guacamole dishes aren’t just about the delicious dip! A pan-fried cod with a pea guacamole, or traditional chicken fajitas are all-time classics, and it's not a party without a plate of ultimate nachos, or an all-in Mexican fondue. If you’re really looking to impress your guests, how about grilled sea scallops on tortilla chips with avocado puree and jalapeno pesto, or chipotle-rubbed steak tacos mole with chipotle cream and guacamole

Our Mexican guacamole recipes are a phenomenal fiesta of flavour!

Featured Mexican Guacomole Recipes

There are so many great Mexican guacamole recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

The Best Guacamole

Quinoa Bowl with Chicken and Avocado Cream

Spice-Rubbed Chicken Breast Tacos with BBQ Onions and Coleslaw

Pear and Pistachio Guacamole

Guy Fieri Visits Restaurant Serving Ridiculous Modern Mexican Dishes | Diners Drive-Ins & Dives

Guy Fieri is in Cleaveland, Ohio to visit a beloved modern Mexican restaurant serving knock-out Mexican dishes with plenty of unique twists!

Chunky Guacamole

Rather than mashing avocados, Ellie Krieger opts to dice avocados and gently combines the cubes with chopped red onion, cilantro leaves, fresh lime juice and salt to create a chunky, salsa-esque guacamole.

Sensational Mexican Guacamole Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Mexican guacamole recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Make your dinner table dance with these Mexican guacamole ideas. Spice-rubbed chicken breast tacos with BBQ onions and coleslaw are scrummy, and if you want to bring the heat, try chipotle prawn tacos with avocado salsa, Tabasco quesadillas with guacamole and mango salsa, or eda’mole, a mouthwatering mix of edamame, avocado and wasabi! A take-to-school taco bar is the ultimate packed lunch, and for Mexican guacamole dishes with a twist, how about a party plate of great American Southwest sliders with prickly pear and griddled avocado salsa, or flank steak tacos with guacamole. And it’s not a party without crispy chicken flautas with avocado cream. Our Mexican guacamole recipes are proper crowd pleasers!

mango guacamole

Mango Guacamole

Great American Southwest sliders with prickly pear and griddled avocado salsa

Chipotle rubbed steak tacos mole with chipotle cream and guacamole

Flank Steak Tacos with Guacamole

Guacamole

Tropical Avocado Salsa

Guacamole salad

Chunky Guacamole

edamame guacamole

Eda'mole

Mexican fondue

Grilled Sea Scallops on Tortilla Chips with Avocado Puree and Jalapeno Pesto

Ranch Guacamole

pan-fried cod with pea guacamole

Pan-fried cod with pea guacamole

guacamole

Classic Guacamole

Tabasco Quesadillas with Guacamole and Mango Salsa

Chicken Flautas with Avocado Cream

Guacamole

Perfect Guacamole

Beef Fajitas with Guacamole Salsa

Take-to-School Taco Bar

The Best Guacamole

Ultimate nachos

Chipotle Prawn Tacos with Avocado Salsa

Pear and Pistachio Guacamole

