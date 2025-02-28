If you’ve got a passion for poisson, check out this incredible collection of Chinese fish dishes. Sweet and sour fish fillets are as authentic as they are delicious, while for quick and easy weeknight meals, try Asian sticky salmon with tenderstem two ways, ginger-garlic fish in parchment, or a sumptuous steamed sea bass with ginger and mushrooms. No list of Chinese fish dishes is complete without a chunky South-East Asian fish soup, a raw fish salad known as ho wan yue sang, and the crispy crunch of gong bao haddock goujons. Thinking of dinner party ideas? Try a delicately steamed pomfret fish with pickled plums and Chinese mushrooms. An ocean of amazing flavours awaits with our Chinese fish recipes.

