A Taste of the Sea: Authentic Chinese Fish Recipes
33 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Chinese fish recipe, we've got a great selection of fish dishes from China to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Chinese Fish Recipes
There are so many great Chinese fish recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Friday Night Takeaway AT HOME: Honey & Lemon Fish vs Chicken Kung Pao! | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok shares his Friday night recipes: Honey and Lemon Fish and Chicken Kung Pao. Making your OWN takeaway food has never been more fun!
Gong Bao Haddock Goujons
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 2 people.Discover Now
Sensational Chinese Fish Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Chinese fish recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
If you’ve got a passion for poisson, check out this incredible collection of Chinese fish dishes. Sweet and sour fish fillets are as authentic as they are delicious, while for quick and easy weeknight meals, try Asian sticky salmon with tenderstem two ways, ginger-garlic fish in parchment, or a sumptuous steamed sea bass with ginger and mushrooms. No list of Chinese fish dishes is complete without a chunky South-East Asian fish soup, a raw fish salad known as ho wan yue sang, and the crispy crunch of gong bao haddock goujons. Thinking of dinner party ideas? Try a delicately steamed pomfret fish with pickled plums and Chinese mushrooms. An ocean of amazing flavours awaits with our Chinese fish recipes.