Food Network

A Taste of the Sea: Authentic Chinese Fish Recipes

33 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Featured Chinese Fish Recipes

There are so many great Chinese fish recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Steamed Sea Bass with Ginger and Mushrooms

Salmon Cakes with Creamy Ginger-Sesame Sauce

Sweet and Sour Fish Fillets

Asian Sticky Salmon with Tenderstem Two Ways

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Friday Night Takeaway AT HOME: Honey & Lemon Fish vs Chicken Kung Pao! | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok shares his Friday night recipes: Honey and Lemon Fish and Chicken Kung Pao. Making your OWN takeaway food has never been more fun!

A fallback image for Food Network UK
A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Gong Bao Haddock Goujons

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 2 people.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Sensational Chinese Fish Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Chinese fish recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
If you’ve got a passion for poisson, check out this incredible collection of Chinese fish dishes. Sweet and sour fish fillets are as authentic as they are delicious, while for quick and easy weeknight meals, try Asian sticky salmon with tenderstem two ways, ginger-garlic fish in parchment, or a sumptuous steamed sea bass with ginger and mushrooms. No list of Chinese fish dishes is complete without a chunky South-East Asian fish soup, a raw fish salad known as ho wan yue sang, and the crispy crunch of gong bao haddock goujons. Thinking of dinner party ideas? Try a delicately steamed pomfret fish with pickled plums and Chinese mushrooms. An ocean of amazing flavours awaits with our Chinese fish recipes.

All Recipes

Raw Fish Salad (Ho Wan Yue Sang)

Ginger-garlic fish in parchment

Eli's Asian Salmon

Steamed ginger sole with lemon soy sauce

Sweet and Sour Fish Fillets

Chinese-style Cod Fillet

Asian Sticky Salmon with Tenderstem Two Ways

Steamed sea bass with spring onions and ginger

Gong Bao Haddock Goujons

Tuna tataki salad

Corny Mango Salmon

Teriyaki roasted salmon with oranges, fingerling potatoes and haricots verts

roasted salmon with roasted potatoes

Roasted miso salmon with rosemary roasted potatoes

South-East Asian fish Soup

Asian Grilled Salmon

Seared Tuna with Lemon-Wasabi Dressing and Hot Mustard Wonton Chips

Cashew-crusted salmon with bok choy

Savoury tomato shabu shabu with seafood dippers

steamed pomfret

Steamed Pomfret fish

Ginger sea bass over wilted greens

Sunny lomi salmon

Chilli rubbed salmon

Seared salmon with ponzu and baby pak choy

Curried tuna salad

A fallback image for Food Network UK