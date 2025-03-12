Chinese Meat Recipes

‘Wok’ this way for a stunning collection of mouthwatering Chinese meat recipes!

We’ve got the takeaway classics, including crispy shredded chilli beef, char siu pork with crispy noodles, and the all-time favourite sweet and sour chicken, and to impress your guests, how about rotisserie duck with hoisin baste served with grilled oranges, spring onions and pancakes. Fall-off-the-bone spicy soy ribs with a sweet and sour slaw are seriously scrummy, while no list of Chinese meat dishes is complete without sizzling black bean beef with noodles, a traditional crispy pork fried rice, great on its own or as a showstopping side, and bacon dried shrimp and spring onion chueng fun rolls.

Sink your teeth into our amazing Chinese meat recipes.