Wok to Table: Mouthwatering Chinese Meat Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Chinese meat recipe, we've got a great selection of meat dishes from China to ensure you dine in style.
Chinese Meat Recipes
‘Wok’ this way for a stunning collection of mouthwatering Chinese meat recipes!
We’ve got the takeaway classics, including crispy shredded chilli beef, char siu pork with crispy noodles, and the all-time favourite sweet and sour chicken, and to impress your guests, how about rotisserie duck with hoisin baste served with grilled oranges, spring onions and pancakes. Fall-off-the-bone spicy soy ribs with a sweet and sour slaw are seriously scrummy, while no list of Chinese meat dishes is complete without sizzling black bean beef with noodles, a traditional crispy pork fried rice, great on its own or as a showstopping side, and bacon dried shrimp and spring onion chueng fun rolls.
Sink your teeth into our amazing Chinese meat recipes.
Featured Chinese Meat Recipes
There are so many great Chinese meat recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Shares His "Gok Style" Roast Chicken Recipe | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok loves to feed his family and friends! That's why he created a "Gok Style" roast chicken.
Crispy Shredded Chilli Beef
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 17 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to 2 people.Discover Now