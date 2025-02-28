Food Network

Rooted in Flavour: Chinese Potato Recipes

20 recipes
There are so many great Chinese potato recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Shortcut Chicken Massaman Curry

Southeast Asian slow cooked winter vegetables

Sweet Potato and Green Bean Lemak

Gok’s Thai Fishcakes Are The Ultimate South-East Asian Crowd Pleaser | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok dives into the South-East culinary culture to prepare a delicious menu. The main dishes are finger-liking good Thai fishcakes and Mongolian spicy chicken wings.

Gong Bao Haddock Goujons

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 2 people.

Whether you're looking for simple Chinese potato recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For a selection of sumptuous spuds, check out these Chinese potato ideas. Quick and easy weeknight meals include stir-fried sweet potato with prawns and coriander, and sweet and sour sirloin stir fry with ranch mashed potatoes, and Southeast Asian slow-cooked winter vegetables are a scrummy side. Crispy fragrant duck with a pickled radish salad is a time-honoured favourite, and in a salute to scrumminess, try General Tso’s tofu. Gong Bao Haddock Goujons is a great Chinese potato dish, while slow cooked winter vegetables is a dinner party delight. Our Chinese potato recipes are a cornucopia of culinary creativity.

Sweet Potato and Green Bean Lemak

Sweet n sour sirloin stir-fry with ranch mashed potatoes

Teriyaki roasted salmon with oranges, fingerling potatoes and haricots verts

Stir fried sweet potato with prawns and coriander

Southeast Asian slow cooked winter vegetables

Shortcut Chicken Massaman Curry

Salt and Pepper Squid

Gong Bao Haddock Goujons

Coconut milk tilapia

Lemongrass- Cured Salmon Canapes

Asian glazed tuna with vegetable tempura

Tempura Soba

Haggis Pot Stickers with Jura Dipping Sauce

Aubergine Jungle Curry

Crispy fragrant duck with pickled radish salad

Sichuan Aubergine

General Tso's Tofu

Geng Gari Gai

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Pepper-Crusted Tuna Steak and Wasabi Potatoes

