Rooted in Flavour: Chinese Potato Recipes
20 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Chinese potato recipe, we've got a great selection of potato dishes from China to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Chinese Potato Recipes
There are so many great Chinese potato recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok’s Thai Fishcakes Are The Ultimate South-East Asian Crowd Pleaser | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok dives into the South-East culinary culture to prepare a delicious menu. The main dishes are finger-liking good Thai fishcakes and Mongolian spicy chicken wings.
Gong Bao Haddock Goujons
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 2 people.Discover Now
Delicious Chinese Potato Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Chinese potato recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For a selection of sumptuous spuds, check out these Chinese potato ideas. Quick and easy weeknight meals include stir-fried sweet potato with prawns and coriander, and sweet and sour sirloin stir fry with ranch mashed potatoes, and Southeast Asian slow-cooked winter vegetables are a scrummy side. Crispy fragrant duck with a pickled radish salad is a time-honoured favourite, and in a salute to scrumminess, try General Tso’s tofu. Gong Bao Haddock Goujons is a great Chinese potato dish, while slow cooked winter vegetables is a dinner party delight. Our Chinese potato recipes are a cornucopia of culinary creativity.