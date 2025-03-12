Indian Fish Recipes That Will Really Hook You In
15 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Indian fish recipe, we've got a great selection of fish dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Indian Fish Recipes
There are so many great Indian fish recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
David Thompson Demonstrates How To Make An Authentic Fresh Fish Curry | My Greatest Dishes
One of chef David Thompson's favourite dishes is none other than this fresh fish curry.
East meets West salmon with mango masala salsa
This salmon has a refreshing taste of India.Discover Now
Fantastic Indian Fish Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian fish recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Savour the seafood of the subcontinent with these Indian fish ideas. A classic Goan fish curry is a family favourite that’s bursting with flavour, while for quick and easy lunches, achaari salmon wraps are perfect. Looking to impress? Dive into the delectable delights of spice-crusted monkfish in a zingy tomato sauce, and an Indian spiced fish pie may well be the ultimate comfort food. We’ve got party-perfect Indian fish dishes, including paneer fishcakes, and fish pakoras with a peach chutney, and salmon with mango masala salsa is a phenomenal fusion of fin-tastic flavours. Bring the essence of India's coastal cuisine to your table with these irresistible Indian fish recipes.