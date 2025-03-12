Savour the seafood of the subcontinent with these Indian fish ideas. A classic Goan fish curry is a family favourite that’s bursting with flavour, while for quick and easy lunches, achaari salmon wraps are perfect. Looking to impress? Dive into the delectable delights of spice-crusted monkfish in a zingy tomato sauce, and an Indian spiced fish pie may well be the ultimate comfort food. We’ve got party-perfect Indian fish dishes, including paneer fishcakes, and fish pakoras with a peach chutney, and salmon with mango masala salsa is a phenomenal fusion of fin-tastic flavours. Bring the essence of India's coastal cuisine to your table with these irresistible Indian fish recipes.

