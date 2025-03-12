Food Network

Indian Fish Recipes That Will Really Hook You In

15 recipes
Featured Indian Fish Recipes

There are so many great Indian fish recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Salmon Tikka

Fish Koftas

Indian-Spiced Fish Pie

Fish pakoras with peach chutney

David Thompson Demonstrates How To Make An Authentic Fresh Fish Curry | My Greatest Dishes

One of chef David Thompson's favourite dishes is none other than this fresh fish curry.

East meets West salmon with mango masala salsa

This salmon has a refreshing taste of India.

Fantastic Indian Fish Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian fish recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Savour the seafood of the subcontinent with these Indian fish ideas. A classic Goan fish curry is a family favourite that’s bursting with flavour, while for quick and easy lunches, achaari salmon wraps are perfect. Looking to impress? Dive into the delectable delights of spice-crusted monkfish in a zingy tomato sauce, and an Indian spiced fish pie may well be the ultimate comfort food. We’ve got party-perfect Indian fish dishes, including paneer fishcakes, and fish pakoras with a peach chutney, and salmon with mango masala salsa is a phenomenal fusion of fin-tastic flavours. Bring the essence of India's coastal cuisine to your table with these irresistible Indian fish recipes.

All Recipes

Fish Curry

Goan Fish Curry

Spice-crusted Monkfish in Tomato Sauce

Sweet potato rice with tandoori halibut

East meets West salmon with mango masala salsa

Spiced Smoked Salmon

Achaari Salmon Wraps

Fish pakoras with peach chutney

Spiced Blinis with Smoked Salmon and Tom Yum Coke

Goan Hot & Sour Prawn Stir Fry

Indian-Spiced Fish Pie

Monkfish Curry

Paneer Fishcakes with Chutney

Salmon Tikka

Fish Koftas

