Taco 'Bout a Party: Exciting Mexican Dinner Party Recipes

127 recipes
Featured Mexican Dinner Party Recipes

There are so many great Mexican dinner party recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Lobster quesadillas

Mexican Street Corn

Lime marinated chicken wings with avocado dip

agua de palapa joe

Ranch Guacamole

Whole griddled achiote striped bass with spicy pickled red onions

Raspberry Tequila Nieve

Grilled Chipotle Pork Tacos with Red Slaw

Andrew Discovers Mexico's Spicy Seafood Cocktail | Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations

Andrew Zimmern heads to Veracruz, Mexico, to dive into the areas rich seafood culture, including a spicy seafood cocktail.

Adobo Griddled Chicken Salad in a Tortilla Bowl

This recipe for adobo is a staple seasoning for many of Ingrid Hoffmann's Latin recipes. You can make a large batch, store it in an airtight container and use it as a flavour enhancer in your favourite dishes!

Mouthwatering Mexican Dinner Party Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Mexican dinner party recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Astonish your amigos with these Mexican dinner party ideas! Scrummy starters include butternut squash soup with chipotle cream or poblano stuffed with chorizo, prawns and rice. For showstopping centrepieces, try a whole griddled achiote striped bass with spicy pickled red onions, or black pepper crusted filet mignon with goat cheese and roasted red pepper ancho salsa. Mexican dinner party dishes don’t come much better than pan-fried cod with pea guacamole, a pork shoulder pernil with coriander-citrus adobo, or chilli-rubbed chicken with fresh tomato salsa, while cinnamon churros with a Mexican chocolate dipping sauce is the perfect pud! Our Mexican dinner party recipes are sure to impress your guests.

Tom Kerridge's Churros with Salted Caramel and Chocolate Sauce

How to Make 6-Foot Nachos

Mexican Macaroni Salad

Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Beef Tacos

Griddled stuffed poblanos

carne adovada

Chilli suizas bake

Fajita salad

mexican chicken soup

San Diego-style blue corn salmon tacos with orange-habanero hot sauce

Skirt steak with ancho-onion steak sauce

Tex-mex peperonata

Sangria glazed prawns

Pork shoulder pernil with coriander-citrus adobo

Chilli crusted rack of lamb

Sweet strawberry tartlets

Chilaquiles with roasted tomatillo salsa

Grilled avocado and scallop salad

Mexican meatloaf

sopito

poblano potato salad

corn quesadilla

Roasted corn quesadillas

Lobster qusadilla with tropical fruit salsa

