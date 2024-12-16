Astonish your amigos with these Mexican dinner party ideas! Scrummy starters include butternut squash soup with chipotle cream or poblano stuffed with chorizo, prawns and rice. For showstopping centrepieces, try a whole griddled achiote striped bass with spicy pickled red onions, or black pepper crusted filet mignon with goat cheese and roasted red pepper ancho salsa. Mexican dinner party dishes don’t come much better than pan-fried cod with pea guacamole, a pork shoulder pernil with coriander-citrus adobo, or chilli-rubbed chicken with fresh tomato salsa, while cinnamon churros with a Mexican chocolate dipping sauce is the perfect pud! Our Mexican dinner party recipes are sure to impress your guests.

