Taco 'Bout a Party: Exciting Mexican Dinner Party Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Mexican dinner party menu, we've got a great selection of dinner party dishes from Mexico to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Mexican Dinner Party Recipes
There are so many great Mexican dinner party recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Mouthwatering Mexican Dinner Party Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Mexican dinner party recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Astonish your amigos with these Mexican dinner party ideas! Scrummy starters include butternut squash soup with chipotle cream or poblano stuffed with chorizo, prawns and rice. For showstopping centrepieces, try a whole griddled achiote striped bass with spicy pickled red onions, or black pepper crusted filet mignon with goat cheese and roasted red pepper ancho salsa. Mexican dinner party dishes don’t come much better than pan-fried cod with pea guacamole, a pork shoulder pernil with coriander-citrus adobo, or chilli-rubbed chicken with fresh tomato salsa, while cinnamon churros with a Mexican chocolate dipping sauce is the perfect pud! Our Mexican dinner party recipes are sure to impress your guests.