Mexican Egg Recipes to Kickstart Your Day

40 recipes
Featured Mexican Egg Recipes

There are so many great Mexican egg recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Eggs benedicto (chipotle eggs benedict with blender mock hollandaise)

Huevos Rancheros

Steak and Egg Burrito

Mexican Poached Eggs

Adam Tries To Beat The Legendary 7LB Breakfast Burrito Challenge | Man v. Food

Adam goes to Denver, Colorado, to try to beat the legendary breakfast burrito challenge. The Mexican plate weighs 7 lbs and only 100 out of 2000 people, were able to finish it!

chicken, bean, and avocado tostadas

15-Minute Bean, Egg and Avocado Tostadas

With a spoon of salsa verde drizzled on top, each bite of these tempting tostadas will end all too soon.

Mouthwatering Mexican Egg Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Mexican egg recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Start the day with some amazing Mexican egg ideas, including an egg white omelette with corn, turkey bacon and green salsa, eggs chilaquiles with roasted tomatillo sauce, Mexican poached eggs, or hearty steak and egg burritos. Mexican egg dishes don’t come any better than huevos rancheros, while for a brilliant brunch, how about baked eggs with salsa verde, smoked salmon and egg wraps, or eggs Benedicto, Mexico style. In a rush? 15-minute bean, egg and avocado tostadas are quick and easy, and it’s not a party without smoked Gouda-chorizo jalapeno poppers, or popcorn prawns with chilli-lime dipping sauce. If you’re seeking new dishes for your repertoire, check out these Mexican egg recipes!

Breakfast
Brunch
Lunch

Insta Huevos Rancheros

a dish of chilaquilos drizzled in a tomatillo sauce and topped with an egg.

Eggs Chilaquiles with Roasted Tomatillo sauce

Breakfast Pizza Mexicali

Egg white omelet with corn, turkey bacon, and green salsa

Smoked Bacon Breakfast Tortillas

Smoked Salmon and Egg Wraps

Baked Eggs with Salsa Verde

Breakfast Burrito

Baked Mexican Cheese Sticks

Black Bean Burger

Breakfast Burrito Kit

Churros

Chicken-green chili straws with jalapeno-honey dip

Migas taco

Chilli lime fish fry

Mexican Prawn "Burgers"

The Ultimate Fish Tacos

Chicken apple sausage frittata

Chilli Cheese Casserole

