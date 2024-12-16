Start the day with some amazing Mexican egg ideas, including an egg white omelette with corn, turkey bacon and green salsa, eggs chilaquiles with roasted tomatillo sauce, Mexican poached eggs, or hearty steak and egg burritos. Mexican egg dishes don’t come any better than huevos rancheros, while for a brilliant brunch, how about baked eggs with salsa verde, smoked salmon and egg wraps, or eggs Benedicto, Mexico style. In a rush? 15-minute bean, egg and avocado tostadas are quick and easy, and it’s not a party without smoked Gouda-chorizo jalapeno poppers, or popcorn prawns with chilli-lime dipping sauce. If you’re seeking new dishes for your repertoire, check out these Mexican egg recipes!

