Mexican Egg Recipes to Kickstart Your Day
If you're looking for a classic Mexican egg recipe, we've got a great selection of egg dishes from Mexico to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Mexican Egg Recipes
There are so many great Mexican egg recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Adam goes to Denver, Colorado, to try to beat the legendary breakfast burrito challenge. The Mexican plate weighs 7 lbs and only 100 out of 2000 people, were able to finish it!
With a spoon of salsa verde drizzled on top, each bite of these tempting tostadas will end all too soon.
Mouthwatering Mexican Egg Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Mexican egg recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Start the day with some amazing Mexican egg ideas, including an egg white omelette with corn, turkey bacon and green salsa, eggs chilaquiles with roasted tomatillo sauce, Mexican poached eggs, or hearty steak and egg burritos. Mexican egg dishes don’t come any better than huevos rancheros, while for a brilliant brunch, how about baked eggs with salsa verde, smoked salmon and egg wraps, or eggs Benedicto, Mexico style. In a rush? 15-minute bean, egg and avocado tostadas are quick and easy, and it’s not a party without smoked Gouda-chorizo jalapeno poppers, or popcorn prawns with chilli-lime dipping sauce. If you’re seeking new dishes for your repertoire, check out these Mexican egg recipes!