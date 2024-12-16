Food Network

Exciting Mexican Salad Recipes for Every Occasion

20 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Featured Mexican Salad Recipes

There are so many great Mexican Salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Mexican chopped salad with toasted cumin vinaigrette

Fresh Corn and Tomato Salad

poblano potato salad

Poblano Potato Salad

Mexican Brown Rice Salad

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Ina Garten Prepares An Easy Tex-Mex Salad & Jalapeño Cocktail | Barefoot Contessa

Ina Garten has recently become quite a big fan of tex-mex flavours and loves whipping up this corn & avocado salad and jalapeño margaritas that will complement any Mexican meal.

A fallback image for Food Network UK
A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Adobo Griddled Chicken Salad in a Tortilla Bowl

This recipe for adobo is a staple seasoning for many of Ingrid Hoffmann's Latin recipes. You can make a large batch, store it in an airtight container and use it as a flavour enhancer in your favourite dishes!

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Delicious Mexican Salad Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Mexican salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
From picnics to packed lunches and everything in between, these Mexican salad ideas are fresh and fabulous. We’ve got spectacular sides, including a poblano potato salad and a guacamole salad, while for lunch on the go, welcome to a smorgasbord of scrummy salads, including Mexican brown rice, fresh corn and tomato, a pinto bean salsa salad, or a shredded Tex-Mex salad with creamy lime dressing. Try classic Mexican salad dishes, such as adobo griddled chicken salad in a tortilla bowl, a caramelised scallop, avocado and orange salad with spices, or a fabulous fajita salad. For the catch of the day, how about salmon kebabs with quinoa and grapefruit salad. Our Mexican salad recipes are the taste of summer.

All Recipes

Mexican Macaroni Salad

Fajita salad

Grilled avocado and scallop salad

poblano potato salad

Poblano Potato Salad

Shredded Tex-Mex Salad with Creamy Lime Dressing

Queen Korina's salad

Salmon kebabs with quinoa and grapefruit salad

Guacamole salad

Black bean salad

Mexican chopped salad with toasted cumin vinaigrette

Adobo Griddled Chicken Salad in a Tortilla Bowl

Pinto bean salsa salad

Mexican Summer Salad

Caramelised Scallop, Avocado and Orange Salad with Spices

Fresh Corn and Tomato Salad

Mexican Brown Rice Salad

Smoky Pork Corn and Chickpea Fajitas

Margarita melon salad

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Grilled corn and chipotle pepper salad

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Avocado, coriander and white onion salad

A fallback image for Food Network UK