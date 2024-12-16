From picnics to packed lunches and everything in between, these Mexican salad ideas are fresh and fabulous. We’ve got spectacular sides, including a poblano potato salad and a guacamole salad, while for lunch on the go, welcome to a smorgasbord of scrummy salads, including Mexican brown rice, fresh corn and tomato, a pinto bean salsa salad, or a shredded Tex-Mex salad with creamy lime dressing. Try classic Mexican salad dishes, such as adobo griddled chicken salad in a tortilla bowl, a caramelised scallop, avocado and orange salad with spices, or a fabulous fajita salad. For the catch of the day, how about salmon kebabs with quinoa and grapefruit salad. Our Mexican salad recipes are the taste of summer.

