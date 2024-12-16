Exciting Mexican Salad Recipes for Every Occasion
20 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Mexican salad recipe, we've got a great selection of salad dishes from Mexico to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Mexican Salad Recipes
There are so many great Mexican Salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Ina Garten Prepares An Easy Tex-Mex Salad & Jalapeño Cocktail | Barefoot Contessa
Ina Garten has recently become quite a big fan of tex-mex flavours and loves whipping up this corn & avocado salad and jalapeño margaritas that will complement any Mexican meal.
Adobo Griddled Chicken Salad in a Tortilla Bowl
This recipe for adobo is a staple seasoning for many of Ingrid Hoffmann's Latin recipes. You can make a large batch, store it in an airtight container and use it as a flavour enhancer in your favourite dishes!Discover Now
Delicious Mexican Salad Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Mexican salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
From picnics to packed lunches and everything in between, these Mexican salad ideas are fresh and fabulous. We’ve got spectacular sides, including a poblano potato salad and a guacamole salad, while for lunch on the go, welcome to a smorgasbord of scrummy salads, including Mexican brown rice, fresh corn and tomato, a pinto bean salsa salad, or a shredded Tex-Mex salad with creamy lime dressing. Try classic Mexican salad dishes, such as adobo griddled chicken salad in a tortilla bowl, a caramelised scallop, avocado and orange salad with spices, or a fabulous fajita salad. For the catch of the day, how about salmon kebabs with quinoa and grapefruit salad. Our Mexican salad recipes are the taste of summer.