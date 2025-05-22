Salmon is a terrific option for tacos: It’s meaty, takes on a marinade very well and cooks quickly on the grill. Here a large salmon fillet is given a quick soak in a sweet-and-spicy chilli-lime marinade, then grilled just until cooked through and charred in spots. Grilled peppers and onions add a delicious veggie factor, and the assembled tacos are topped with Cotija and drizzled with a homemade avocado crema for creamy tang. It’s a summery taco with year-round appeal.