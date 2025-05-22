Grilled Salmon Tacos with Avocado Crema
4.00
()
Salmon is a terrific option for tacos: It’s meaty, takes on a marinade very well and cooks quickly on the grill. Here a large salmon fillet is given a quick soak in a sweet-and-spicy chilli-lime marinade, then grilled just until cooked through and charred in spots. Grilled peppers and onions add a delicious veggie factor, and the assembled tacos are topped with Cotija and drizzled with a homemade avocado crema for creamy tang. It’s a summery taco with year-round appeal.
Ingredients
Salmon:
Avocado Crema:
Peppers and Onions:
Grilling and Serving:
Method
Special equipment: a grill basket
- For the salmon: Whisk the lime zest and juice, brown sugar, olive oil, chilli-lime seasoning, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and several grinds of black pepper together in a small bowl until well combined. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch rimmed baking sheet. Place the salmon flesh-side down on top of the marinade and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour.
- Meanwhile, for the avocado crema: Place the avocado, sour cream, lime zest and juice, coriander, 1 teaspoon salt and several grinds of black pepper in a food processor and process until very smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning with more salt and pepper if needed. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- For the peppers and onions: Toss the pepper, onion, olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt and several grinds of black pepper together in a medium bowl until coated. Set aside until ready to grill.
- Once the salmon has marinated, preheat a grill to medium-high direct-heat cooking for 15 minutes. Remove the salmon from the marinade and place skin-side down on a clean, dry surface, wiping any excess moisture or marinade from the skin.
- For grilling and serving: Brush the grill grates clean. Oil the grates very well by soaking a small rag or paper towel in canola oil and then rubbing it over the grates with tongs. Carefully place the salmon skin-side down on the grill (take care to keep the skin dry; pat it dry if necessary).
- Grill the salmon until the skin releases from the grates easily and the salmon is turning opaque around the edges, about 10 minutes.
- Using tongs, lift a corner of the fillet and carefully slide a large metal spatula under the skin, lifting with the tongs as you go. Flip the salmon in one decisive motion and let cook until it reaches the desired doneness, about 2 minutes more for medium-rare. Transfer the salmon to a platter, sprinkle with more chilli-lime seasoning and let rest for 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, place a grill basket on the grill and add the peppers and onions. Cook, stirring occasionally with tongs, until the veggies are tender and nicely charred, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl.
- Place the tortillas on the grill and cook, flipping once, until lightly charred, 1 to 2 minutes.
- To serve, flake the salmon into large chunks. Top the tortillas with the grilled peppers and onions, the flaked salmon, a drizzle of avocado crema, crumbled Cotija and coriander leaves. Sprinkle with more chilli-lime seasoning and serve.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()