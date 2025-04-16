Asma Khan
30 recipes
Indian-born British restaurateur and cookbook author, Asma is the owner of London's Darjeeling Express, and the star of her very own cooking show, Secrets of the Curry Kitchen.View All Recipes
Episodes
The Patient Cook
S01, E01
Chef Asma Khan shares the secret recipes and history of the most popular dishes at her critically acclaimed Indian restaurant, Darjeeling Express.
The Classics
S01, E02
Chef Asma Khan explores the timeless flavours of Indian classics from a delicious Daal, and Jhal Farezi, to tangy Aloo Gobi Mattar and the historic First-Class Railway Curry.