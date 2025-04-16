Food Network

Asma Khan

Indian-born British restaurateur and cookbook author, Asma is the owner of London's Darjeeling Express, and the star of her very own cooking show, Secrets of the Curry Kitchen.

Episodes

Finding Flavour

S01, E06

Sumptuous Snacks

S01, E07

Episode 8

S01, E08

All Recipes from Asma Khan

Asma Khan's Omelette Curry

Asma Khan's Omelette Curry will breathe a new life into your standard breakfast. Serving four, this recipe is perfect to serve for overnight guests!

Asma Khan's Paneer Tikka

Save this one for your next barbecue! Asma's Paneer Tikka is a vegetarian dish that uses chickpea flour and a medley of spices for a golden skewer that's bursting with flavour.

Asma Khan's Shimla Mirch Paneer Tarkari

Roasted spices, sautéed peppers, and a wonderfully crumbly paneer.

Asma Khan's Monsoon Pakoras

Asma's basic batter for pakoras. From thinly sliced potatoes to shredded cabbage- choose which pakora ingredient you please!

Asma Khan's Red Watermelon Curry (Matira Curry)

For those unfamiliar with Matira, watermelon and curry might seem an unlikely mix. However, just one taste of Asma's delightful dish will give watermelon a whole new purpose!

Asma Khan's Coconut Ladoo

For such a delicious sweet treat, you'll be surprised by just how easy it is to make these Coconut Ladoos! All you need is 30 minutes, 6 ingredients, and a craving to satisfy.

Asma Khan's Bengali Fish Curry

Asma's Bengali curry is a great main course for a dinner party. Light fish coated in a gravy of aromatic spices and golden potatoes, it's a dish to please everyone!

Asma Khan's Chicken Kabab Burgers

A spicy kabab inside a bun is a popular street food in certain regions of India. Asma's kababs can be cooked on the barbecue, and can also be altered with minced beef of lamb.

Asma Khan's Mini Lamb Koftas

Served with a mint yoghurt dip, Asma's juicy lamb koftas are the perfect addition to a summer spread.

Asma Khan's Shahi Tukra

Bread is fried in melted butter to make Asma's Shahi Tukra, a traditional Indian pudding with saffron and cardamom.

Asma Khan's Dosti Roti and Keema Mattar

Also known as 'Friendship Bread', this is one of Asma's favourite things to share with friends and family. Serve it with Keema Mattar, a delicious dish of minced beef and peas.

Asma Khan's 9 Jewel Korma

A comforting, creamy (and extremely nutritious) curry that is ideal for children, too!

