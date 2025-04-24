Asma Khan's Courgette and Pea Paratha
4.00
()
This traditional Indian flatbread is delightfully nutritious! Zucchini and peas blend seamlessly into the mixture, resulting in a flatbread packed with veggies and flavour.
Ingredients
Special Equipment:
Method
- In a food processor, blitz together the courgette, peas, fresh coriander, ginger, chile, turmeric, sesame seeds, and 2 tablespoons of the ghee (or oil).
- Sift together the two flours and salt, then add to the food processor a little at a time, blitzing after each addition. Halfway through adding the flour, add the yogurt and continue to blend. You need to end up with a soft and pliant dough - it should not be sticky. Depending on the amount of liquid released from the courgette, you may need to add a little water or or more flour to get the dough to the right consistency.
- Transfer the dough to a flour-dusted work surface and knead with your knuckles until it is soft enough that you can make a thumb imprint on the dough. Cover and leave to rise in a cool place for 1 hour.
- Divide the dough into 6 equal parts and roll each part into a ball, ensuring you keep them covered as you work. Using a rolling pin, roll out each ball to a 7-in (18cm) circle. Do not be discouraged if your first few parathas are not perfect circles. Rolling perfect breads is a kitchen skill that is honed with time and practice - like flipping a pancake or making an omelette, there is a learning curve. The aim is to try to roll the bread evenly without making it so thin that it burns and dries out. It is better to prioritise getting an even thickness throughout rather than a perfectly round shape. Keep the rolled parathas covered.
- Halway through rolling the parathas, warm a tawa or flat griddle over a medium heat. When all the parathas are rolled, start cooking.
- Place a paratha on the hot pan. When small bubbles start to appear, turn it over. Afer 30 seconds, lift one edge of the bread and drizzle 1/4 teaspoon of the remaining ghee (or oil) on the pan) With a rolled-up piece of paper towel or a clean cloth, press the bread gently all around to ensure it is cooking evenly. Pay close attention to any signs of burning and reduce heat, if necessary. Turn the bread again and add some more ghee (or oil), this time directly on the bread. Press down on the surface with a spatula. When the bread has brown speckles on it, remove to a plate. Wipe the pan before starting to cook the next bread.
- The parathas can be cooked in advance and stored separated with parchment paper, then reheated in a dry pan over a low heat, but they are best enjoyed fresh off the tawa.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()