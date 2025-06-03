Tom Kerridge's Pickled Onion & Blue Cheese Sausage Rolls
"I absolutely love sausage rolls. They are a great bar snack or starter, and are perfect for buffets and picnics too. I've taken inspiration from an old-school Ploughman's Lunch for this recipe, adding pickled onions and blue cheese to the filling."
Ingredients
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180C fan and place a baking tray into the oven.
- In a bowl, place the sausage meat, pork mince, breadcrumbs and pickled onions. Season the mixture with salt and pepper and mix well. Add the chopped rosemary, onion chutney and blue cheese then briefly mix again.
- Next, place the sausage mixture into a piping bag, cut the tip off the piping bag so that you are left with a 5cm opening. Take the puff pastry and lay it out flat on a sheet of greaseproof paper. Pipe the sausage filling in one long line down the middle of the rectangle of pastry.
- Brush the egg yolk along the length of the pastry on one side of the sausage filling, then lift the pastry on the other side of the filling over to meet the egg-washed side and press the pastry together to form a join, making sure the sausage mixture is wrapped as tightly as possible. Fork the join all the way along to seal firmly, then cut the roll in half.
- Place the two rolls onto a greaseproof lined tray and pop them into the freezer for 30 minutes to firm up. This will help you achieve neat edges when cutting the rolls into individual portions.
- After 30 minutes, remove the rolls from the freezer. Using a sharp knife cut each roll into three even-sized pieces, making sure to trim the edges too to neaten them up. You should have six sausage rolls in total.
- Place them onto a lined baking tray and brush some of the remaining egg yolk over the top of each roll then sprinkle each roll with nigella seeds. Put the tray into the oven, directly on top of the preheated tray. This will help the pastry to cook through. Bake the sausage rolls for 35 minutes.
- The pastry should be a deep golden brown and the sausage rolls piping hot. Serve warm with a little mustard or ketchup alongside.
