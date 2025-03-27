Pear and Pistachio Crisp
A crisp is a lot easier to make than a pie, and still delivers a lot of what we all love about pie. This one has a crunchy topping made from oats, pistachios, brown sugar and aromatic cinnamon, plus a natural sweetness from all of the chunks of baked pear.
Special equipment: an 8-inch round baking dish
- Preheat the oven to 175 degrees C. Coat an 8-inch round baking dish with the nonstick cooking spray.
- Peel and core the pears; then dice the fruit. Transfer to a large bowl and toss with the cinnamon and lemon juice. Set aside.
- Mix the oats, sugar, flour and salt together in a medium bowl. Add the butter and use your fingers to work the butter into the flour until the mixture comes together and the crumbles are about the size of peas. Mix in the pistachios and set aside.
- Pour the pears into the baking dish and top them with the oat mixture. Bake until the top is brown and the pears are bubbly, 40 to 45 minutes. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or plain Greek yogurt, if desired.
