These are Italian-inspired filled doughnuts, not too far off from sufganiyot or jelly doughnuts, but daintier. Molly used to get them at a bomboloni shop she frequented in New York and loves to use pistachio pastry cream for the innards because of the lovely pale green color and delicate nutty flavor.

Ingredients

  • For the Dough:

  • Pistachio Pastry Cream:

Method

Special equipment: a pastry bag fitted with a small plain tip

  1. For the dough: In a large bowl or in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, mix together the flour, sugar, yeast and salt. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the water, oil and eggs. Pour the egg mixture into the flour mixture and mix on low to combine. Knead, either by hand on a floured surface or with a dough hook, for 7 to 10 minutes, adding more flour as necessary (it might be quite a bit, around 1 additional cup, but resist any urge to add too much!), until you have a smooth and still slightly sticky dough that just barely sticks to your hands if you give it a pinch.
  2. Transfer the dough to a large, oiled bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let it sit at room temperature until it has doubled in size, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Alternatively, you can stick it in the refrigerator overnight and then let it sit at room temperature for about an hour before shaping.
  3. For the pistachio pastry cream: While the dough rises, warm the milk in a small saucepan over low heat just until tiny bubbles form around the perimeter of the pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch and salt until smooth. Whisk in the egg yolks. While whisking the eggs, slowly drizzle in 1/3 cup of the warm milk to temper the yolks. Pour the entire egg mixture into the saucepan of warm milk and cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until a few bubbles pop to the surface and the mixture is thick like pudding, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the pistachios, vanilla and almond extracts and food coloring, if using, and stir to combine. Transfer the cream to a clean bowl. Cover the surface with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold, at least 2 hours. (It can also be made a day ahead.)
  4. When the dough has doubled, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Punch the dough down and roll out on a floured surface to about 1/2-inch thickness. Use a 2-inch cutter to cut as many rounds as possible; you should get about 18 rounds. Place the rounds on the baking sheet. (You can re-roll the scraps once more, if necessary, to get 18, but re-rolling more than once will make the bomboloni tough.) Cover loosely with plastic wrap and let rise until puffy, up to 30 minutes (or a little less if your kitchen is very warm).
  5. Meanwhile, heat about 2 inches of neutral oil in a Dutch oven to 350 degrees F. Set a cooling rack over a rimmed baking sheet. Spread some sugar in a small bowl. Fry the rounds in 2 batches, turning once, until puffed and golden brown on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes total per batch. Remove to the cooling rack. While still hot, roll in the sugar to fully coat. Let cool completely.
  6. Put the chilled pastry cream in a pastry bag fitted with a small plain tip. To fill, insert the tip straight down in the top of a bombolone and wiggle the tip to make a little space. Fill the space with the pastry cream. Fill all of the bomboloni, then garnish with pistachios and serve right away.
