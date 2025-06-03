Tom Kerridge's Braised Shin of Beef with Mustard Dumplings
This rich, slow-cooked beef stew uses an osso bucco-style cut, with extra flavour coming from the bone marrow. The addition of dumplings flavoured with mustard makes for a very satisfying and comforting dish.
Ingredients
Braised Beef:
Dumplings:
Method
- Preheat the oven to 150C fan.
- Season the beef shin steaks and dust with plain flour. Heat 1 tablespoon of beef fat in a large non-stick casserole pan over a high heat. When it is hot, add two of the beef shin steaks, in a single layer, and brown well for 3 -5 minutes or so on each side. Repeat to brown the other two steaks then set the meat aside.
- Add the onions to the pan and sauté for 3–4 minutes or until softened, scraping any residual fried beef from the base of the pan and combining it with the onions. Next add the carrots, celery and garlic and cook for 3-4 more minutes. Add the tomato purée and stir for 2 minutes, then add the flour and cook out for 2 more minutes. Pour in the red wine to deglaze, stirring and scraping the base of the pan with a wooden spoon to loosen any bits that are stuck. Let the wine bubble to reduce by half, then pour in the beef stock and bring to a gentle simmer. Season with salt and pepper and add the herb bouquet garni. Put the browned shins of beef back into the pan, pop the lid on and place on the middle shelf of the oven. Cook for 2 hours or until the meat is meltingly tender.
- Make the dumpling dough by placing the flour, suet, and mustard powder into a bowl. Add the butter and the parsley and mix well with your fingertips until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Season with salt and pepper. Add the cold water to bring the mixture together into a dough. Divide into 8 pieces and roll each into a ball.
- Remove the casserole pan from the oven and increase the temperature to 180C fan.
- Gently place the dumplings into the casserole on top of the stew, return the pan to the oven, and cook for 25 minutes with the lid off. At the same time, take the bone marrow rings, place them onto a small tray and put these into the oven to roast, also for 25 minutes. Then remove both the stew and bone marrow from the oven.
- To serve, place a bone marrow ring into each serving bowl along with a beef shin steak and a few big spoonfuls of gravy. Top with a couple of dumplings and serve with your favourite green vegetable alongside.
