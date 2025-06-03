Tom Kerridge's Caesar Salad with Parmesan Croutons
"Caesar Salad has been on the menu at my pub, The Coach, continuously since the day we opened ten years ago. It delivers an incredible combination of flavours and textures which our guests adore. The secret to success lies in the dressing so trust me, the effort is worth it!"
Ingredients
Salad Base:
Parmesan Croutons:
Caesar Dressing:
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180C fan.
- First, make the croutons. Put the cubes of sourdough in a bowl, add the grated garlic and the olive oil, along with a pinch of salt. Mix well, so that all the bread is evenly coated then transfer onto a baking tray lined with baking parchment. Cook in the oven on the middle shelf for 7-10 minutes or until the bread is toasted and golden brown. Then remove the tray from the oven, sprinkle the grated parmesan cheese over the croutons and return to the oven for another 3-4 minutes to melt and crisp up the parmesan. Remove from the oven and set aside.
- Next, make the Caesar dressing. Place the egg yolks, Dijon mustard, garlic, anchovy fillets, and vinegar into a small food processor. Blend together until the mixture is smooth. With the blender still going, slowly add the light olive oil and then the extra virgin olive oil. Add the parmesan and lemon juice and blend again. Taste the dressing and season with salt and pepper then decant into a bowl and set aside. If you prefer a firmer dressing, pop it in the fridge for an hour to firm up.
- Finally prepare the salad. Trim the ends of the Little Gem lettuce and separate the leaves. Cut the radicchio into quarters then, again, trim and separate the leaves. Wash all the leaves well and drain in a colander or spin in a salad spinner to remove excess water.
- To serve, take each leaf and brush the dressing on both sides using a pastry brush, ensuring they are all coated well. Then layer up the leaves in serving bowls, adding parmesan shavings, croutons and anchovies between each layer and on the top.
