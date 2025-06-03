Tom Kerridge's Coq Au Vin
A classic Coq au Vin normally takes a long time to cook, but this version speeds the whole process up without compromising on the amazing, deep flavours. Tom uses chicken breasts instead of legs, and cook all the elements separately so everything is `on point' when it comes to the table.
Ingredients
Coq Au Vin:
Garnish:
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180C fan.
- Season the chicken supremes with salt and pepper on both sides, then sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the flour evenly over all of them on both sides until well coated, shaking off any excess. Pour two tablespoons of olive oil into a large sauté pan and warm over a medium heat. Place the chicken supremes, skin side down, into the pan and leave them to cook for 6-8 minutes or until the skin is a lovely golden brown. Turn each breast over and cook for a further 2 minutes on the other side. Remove the chicken from the pan, place onto an oven tray lined with baking parchment and set aside.
- Next put the lardons into the same pan and cook for 3-4 minutes. When they are golden and crispy, scoop them out of the pan using a slotted spoon and leave them to drain on a plate lined with a paper towel.
- Return the pan to the heat and add the shallots and carrots. Sauté for 2 minutes then add the celery and garlic and cook for a further 3-4 minutes. Next stir in the tomato purée and the remaining tablespoon of flour and cook for a further 2 minutes, before pouring in the wine. Now stir well, letting the wine come up to the boil. Add the herbs and continue to cook until the liquid has reduced by half.
- When the wine has reduced, add the stock to the pan and stir well. Let the mixture simmer for around 25 minutes or until the sauce has thickened. Meanwhile, put the tray of chicken into the oven for 10-12 minutes to finish cooking. Once cooked, remove from the oven and leave to rest.
- For the garnish, heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a frying pan over a high heat then add the pearl onions and cook for 4-5 minutes or until they are golden and caramelised. Add the garlic, butter and a pinch of salt, cook for 2 minutes then remove the onions and garlic onto a tray. Put the pan back on the heat with more oil if needed, then add the mushrooms, cooking until softened. Return the lardons, onions and garlic back to the pan and heat until they have warmed through. Finally, sprinkle half of the chopped curly parsley into the onion and mushrooms.
- Remove the wine and stock reduction from the heat, strain into a smaller saucepan to remove the herbs and vegetables then keep the sauce warm on a low heat.
- To serve, carve each chicken supreme into thick slices. Then spoon mashed potato into one side of each serving bowl and lay the chicken breast on the opposite side. Spoon the garnish over both the mash and chicken, then pour over the red wine sauce and sprinkle with the remaining parsley.
