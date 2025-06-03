Tom Kerridge's Guinea Fowl Schnitzel with Kohlrabi Slaw
Schnitzel is a family-friendly dish, a bit like a giant chicken nugget. Here, instead of the usual pork or chicken, Tom uses guinea fowl. The flavour is amazing and garnished with crispy sage leaves and served with a fresh slaw, this recipe takes schnitzel to the next level.
Ingredients
Schnitzels:
Kohlrabi and cavalo slaw:
Method
- First, make the slaw. Place the cavalo nero into a mixing bowl and add the sherry vinegar. Massage well to soften the leaves. Next add the kohlrabi, mustard, mayonnaise and sour cream. Mix well, season to taste and set aside.
- To prepare the schnitzels, remove the skin from the guinea fowl supremes and place them between two sheets of greaseproof paper. Using a rolling pin, bash each one to flatten it until it's 1-2cm thick.
- Prepare a crumbing station by placing the flour into a shallow bowl and seasoning it well. Do the same with the egg in a second bowl and the breadcrumbs in a third.
- Dip each guinea fowl breast in the flour first to coat it, shaking off any excess. Next dip it in the egg until coated evenly on both sides and lastly in the breadcrumb mixture. Transfer to a plate or tray.
- Next add 2-3cm of light olive oil to a large frying pan and put on the heat. When the oil is hot, carefully place the guinea fowl schnitzels in the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes. Turn over the schnitzels, lower the temperature slightly and cook for a couple more minutes. When they are golden brown, add 3 or 4 knobs of butter and baste. Remove from the pan and transfer to a wire rack to drain and rest.
- Now, place the frying pan back onto the heat, add the sage leaves and cook for 2 minutes or until crispy. Remove the leaves from the pan and drain on some kitchen towel. Add a squeeze of lemon to the remaining butter and pour over the schnitzels to give them a final baste.
- Place the warm schnitzels onto serving plates and spoon a big pile of slaw alongside each. Add some crispy sage leaves and a lemon wedge to each plate to serve.
