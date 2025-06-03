Tom Kerridge's Mackerel Paté with Pickled Cucumber
The secret to this recipe is using both fresh and smoked fish for their different flavours and textures. The pickled cucumbers take no time to make and add a lovely sharp tang.
Ingredients
Mackerel paté:
Pickled cucumber:
Method
- Preheat the oven to 160C fan.
- Place the fresh mackerel fillets on an oven tray lined with baking parchment. Drizzle with the olive oil then pour a tablespoon of water over the mackerel. Season with salt and pepper and cover with foil. Place the mackerel into the oven and cook for 8 minutes.
- Whilst the mackerel is cooking, combine the other paté ingredients. Add the crème fraîche, Dijon mustard, horseradish, shallots, baby capers, lemon juice, parsley and hot sauce to a bowl, season with salt and pepper then mix well.
- Remove the tray of mackerel from the oven and leave to cool. Then remove the foil from the tray, peel the skin off each mackerel fillet and flake the flesh into the crème fraîche mixture. Repeat this process with the smoked mackerel.
- Gently fold together, being careful not to break down the mackerel flakes too much. Divide the mixture into four individual 200ml ramekins and flatten the top of each one with the back of a spoon. Place in the fridge for 20 minutes or so to cool.
- Next make the quick cucumber pickle. Place the vinegar and sugar into a small bowl and mix well until the sugar dissolves. Add the cucumber and shallot, stir well and leave to pickle for 15 minutes. Put the grain mustard and dill in a separate bowl and stir well. Drain the cucumber and shallot through a sieve, add to the grain mustard and dill and stir through to mix.
- Take the ramekins from the fridge and place onto serving plates. Pile a little cucumber pickle on top of the mackerel paté in each ramekin and add a few slices of toasted baguette to each plate along with a lemon wedge.
