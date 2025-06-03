Tom Kerridge's Rice Pudding with Sweet Sherry Prunes
4.00
()
"An old favourite of mine, rice pudding gets an elevated, grown-up twist here with prunes soaked in a glossy sweet sherry syrup. And there's a great chef's tip for achieving an extra-creamy texture."
Ingredients
Sweet sherry prunes:
Rice Pudding:
Method
- First put the orange juice, sugar, cinnamon stick, and sherry into a small saucepan. Place the pan over a medium heat and bring up to the boil then add the prunes. Cook on a gentle simmer for 6-8 minutes or until the prunes have plumped up and the liquid reduces to a syrup. Remove from the heat.
- Now for the rice pudding. Place the pudding rice, whole milk, ground cinnamon, strips of orange zest and vanilla pod and seeds into a medium non-stick saucepan. Bring up to the boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer. Continue to cook for around 20 minutes, stirring every 3-5 minutes until the rice is tender.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and sugar. Add the cream and whisk again. Check on the rice and when the grains are tender, remove from the heat and discard the vanilla pod and orange zest. Take a ladleful of the rice, add it to the bowl of egg yolks and cream then mix well. Tip this mixture directly back into the saucepan of rice and stir. Place the saucepan back over a low heat and cook gently for 5 minutes, stirring continuously.
- If the rice pudding mixture is too thick for your liking, just stir in a dash of milk to loosen it slightly.
- Ladle the creamy rice pudding into bowls and top with a few prunes and a spoonful of syrup. Sprinkle with toasted flaked almonds to serve.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()