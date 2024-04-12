The Italian Table: Italian Dinner Party Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Italian dinner party recipe, we've got a great selection of dinner party ideas from Italy to ensure you dine in style.
Chill the wine, get your gladrags on, and cook up a treat with our Italian dinner party ideas!
Artichoke and bean crostini, stuffed baby peppers, and potato mushroom bruschetta are awesome antipasti, but for the main event, our Italian dinner party dishes are sure to impress. Brown butter risotto with lobster, and a rolled pork shoulder with Parmigiano Reggiano, ham and black truffle are decadent delights, and it doesn’t get more Italian than a traditional turkey scallopine Milanese with mustard cranberry sauce, or a sensational spinach fettuccine with Gorgonzola cream sauce. If there’s room, a white chocolate panna cotta with cardamom and rose is the definition of la dolce vita!
Our Italian dinner party recipes are the talk of the town!
Featured Italian Dinner Party Recipes
There are so many great Italian dinner party recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Sophie Bakes A Ricotta-Peach Cheesecake With A Prosecco Twist | Sophie Grigson: Slice of Italy
Sophie Grigson bakes an amazing cheesecake with ricotta cheese and peaches, plus a special ingredient that gives the whole dish a twist - Prosecco!
Linguine with Prawns and Lemon Oil
Use fresh or frozen king prawns in this light and lemony linguine.Discover Now