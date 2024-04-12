Italian Dinner Party Recipes

Chill the wine, get your gladrags on, and cook up a treat with our Italian dinner party ideas!

Artichoke and bean crostini, stuffed baby peppers, and potato mushroom bruschetta are awesome antipasti, but for the main event, our Italian dinner party dishes are sure to impress. Brown butter risotto with lobster, and a rolled pork shoulder with Parmigiano Reggiano, ham and black truffle are decadent delights, and it doesn’t get more Italian than a traditional turkey scallopine Milanese with mustard cranberry sauce, or a sensational spinach fettuccine with Gorgonzola cream sauce. If there’s room, a white chocolate panna cotta with cardamom and rose is the definition of la dolce vita!

Our Italian dinner party recipes are the talk of the town!