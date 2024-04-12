Food Network

The Italian Table: Italian Dinner Party Recipes

Chill the wine, get your gladrags on, and cook up a treat with our Italian dinner party ideas!

Artichoke and bean crostini, stuffed baby peppers, and potato mushroom bruschetta are awesome antipasti, but for the main event, our Italian dinner party dishes are sure to impress. Brown butter risotto with lobster, and a rolled pork shoulder with Parmigiano Reggiano, ham and black truffle are decadent delights, and it doesn’t get more Italian than a traditional turkey scallopine Milanese with mustard cranberry sauce, or a sensational spinach fettuccine with Gorgonzola cream sauce. If there’s room, a white chocolate panna cotta with cardamom and rose is the definition of la dolce vita!

Our Italian dinner party recipes are the talk of the town!

Featured Italian Dinner Party Recipes

There are so many great Italian dinner party recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

crispy rack of lamb

Crispy Rack of Lamb with Honey and Mascarpone

Bruschetta with Peppers and Gorgonzola

Mozzarella and Guacamole Stuffed Dough Balls

linguine with lemon and pecorino

Fresh Linguini with Lemon and Pecorino

Wild Mushroom Tortellini

Pasta with Beef Ragu and Braciole

Sophie Grigson's Chocolate & Olive Oil Mousse

Tortellini Skewers

Sophie Bakes A Ricotta-Peach Cheesecake With A Prosecco Twist | Sophie Grigson: Slice of Italy

Sophie Grigson bakes an amazing cheesecake with ricotta cheese and peaches, plus a special ingredient that gives the whole dish a twist - Prosecco!

Linguine with Prawns and Lemon Oil

Use fresh or frozen king prawns in this light and lemony linguine.

Delicious Italian Dinner Party Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Italian dinner party recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Make mealtime memories with our Italian dinner party ideas! Scrummy starters include corn star raviolis in a sweet basil cream sauce, or crispy smoked mozzarella with honey and figs. For a ocean of great flavours, grilled catfish with fresh thyme, garlic and lemon, and pan-fried salmon with spaghettini pesto are the catch of the day. Italian dinner party dishes don’t come any more traditional than saltimbocca alla Romana, or Florentine prosciutto-wrapped chicken, while for fab finger food, try crispy cauliflower florets with citrus salt, or Italian stuffed jalapenos. For dessert, a chocolate hazelnut tart is a sweet way to round off the evening. Celebrate in style with our Italian dinner party recipes.

Organic Grilled Asparagus with Poached Egg, Parmigiano and Lemon Zest

Caprese Cake

Tortellini Skewers

rosemary white bean soup

Rosemary White Bean Soup

cheesy baked farro

Cheesy Baked Farro

Cheesy Baked Tortellini

chicken cacciatore recipe

Chicken cacciatore

prawn, asparagus, and saffron risotto

Prawn, asparagus and saffron risotto

Pasta Puttanesca

Petite fillet with gorgonzola and porcini mushroom sauce

pork milanese with warm autumn salad

Pork Milanese with Warm Autumn Salad

Roasted red snapper with rosemary

Salmon florentine

Steak involtini

American-Italian all'amatriciana

Italian barbecued chicken with polenta

Chocolate tiramisu

Fig and Almond Tart

Lamb stew with cipolline onions and potatoes

Spiced lamb shanks with blood orange relish

