Power Sauce: Must-Try Mexican Sauce Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Mexican sauce recipe, we've got a great selection of sauces from Mexico to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Mexican Sauce Recipes
There are so many great Mexican sauce recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gino Prepares An Authentic Pork With Green Tomatillo Sauce | Gino D'Acampo: An Italian In Mexico
Gino D'acampo cooks up a traditional pork-filled tortilla topped with green tomatillo sauce and cheese.
Tom Kerridge's Salsa Verde
This salsa is a vivid green – so fresh and full of flavour. It’s packed with herbs and the anchovy is the secret ingredient to give it depth and seasoning.Discover Now
Sensational Mexican Sauce Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Mexican sauce recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For a smorgasbord of spectacular sauces, check out our collection of Mexican sauce ideas. We’ve got seriously scrummy sweet and savoury sensations, including sultana-caper salsa verde, and a watermelon pico de gallo. Looking for avocado awesomeness? How about chunky guacamole, a tropical mango guacamole, or a zingy lemony guacamole. No list of Mexican sauce dishes is complete without a fiery ancho red pepper sauce that makes epic enchiladas, tasty tacos, amazing arroz Mexicano, and stunning soups, while for the most delectable dips, bring the heat with a sultry salsa roja, a chorizo mushroom queso dip, or a chipotle salsa. Our Mexican sauce recipes are a fiesta of fab flavours.