For a smorgasbord of spectacular sauces, check out our collection of Mexican sauce ideas. We’ve got seriously scrummy sweet and savoury sensations, including sultana-caper salsa verde, and a watermelon pico de gallo. Looking for avocado awesomeness? How about chunky guacamole, a tropical mango guacamole, or a zingy lemony guacamole. No list of Mexican sauce dishes is complete without a fiery ancho red pepper sauce that makes epic enchiladas, tasty tacos, amazing arroz Mexicano, and stunning soups, while for the most delectable dips, bring the heat with a sultry salsa roja, a chorizo mushroom queso dip, or a chipotle salsa. Our Mexican sauce recipes are a fiesta of fab flavours.

Read More