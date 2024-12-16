Food Network

Power Sauce: Must-Try Mexican Sauce Recipes

37 recipes
Featured Mexican Sauce Recipes

There are so many great Mexican sauce recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Guacamole

Mole Poblano

Salsa roja

Hot Corn Dip

Gino Prepares An Authentic Pork With Green Tomatillo Sauce | Gino D'Acampo: An Italian In Mexico

Gino D'acampo cooks up a traditional pork-filled tortilla topped with green tomatillo sauce and cheese.

Tom Kerridge's Salsa Verde

This salsa is a vivid green – so fresh and full of flavour. It’s packed with herbs and the anchovy is the secret ingredient to give it depth and seasoning.

Sensational Mexican Sauce Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Mexican sauce recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For a smorgasbord of spectacular sauces, check out our collection of Mexican sauce ideas. We’ve got seriously scrummy sweet and savoury sensations, including sultana-caper salsa verde, and a watermelon pico de gallo. Looking for avocado awesomeness? How about chunky guacamole, a tropical mango guacamole, or a zingy lemony guacamole. No list of Mexican sauce dishes is complete without a fiery ancho red pepper sauce that makes epic enchiladas, tasty tacos, amazing arroz Mexicano, and stunning soups, while for the most delectable dips, bring the heat with a sultry salsa roja, a chorizo mushroom queso dip, or a chipotle salsa. Our Mexican sauce recipes are a fiesta of fab flavours.

All Recipes

Ancho red pepper sauce

Sultana-caper salsa verde

Chipotle Salsa

Mango Guacamole

Quesadillas with Prawns and Peppers

Prawn enchiladas with mole

Pico de gallo

Chicken Enchiladas with Green Sauce and Long-Grain Rice

Bacon-wrapped prawns with chipotle BBQ sauce

Five layer mexican dip

edamame guacamole

Eda'mole

Roquamole

Chorizo mushroom queso dip

Popcorn Shrimp with Chili-Lime Dipping Sauce

Lemony guacamole

Classic Guacamole

Streaky bacon wrapped prawns with chipotle BBQ sauce

Perfect Guacamole

Cheesy Bacon and Tequila Dip

7 Layer Bean Dip

