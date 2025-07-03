Sweet Siesta: Irresistible Spanish Dessert Recipes
52 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Spanish dessert recipe, we've got a great selection of dessert dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Spanish Dessert Recipes
There are so many great Spanish dessert recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Tom Kerridge's Catalan Custard Flan
Celebrating all the flavours of a classic Crema Catalana with the cheeky addition of a caramel topping. It takes a few hours to set so get up early or make a day ahead.Discover Now
Delicious Spanish Dessert Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Spanish dessert recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Sweeten your day with these showstopping Spanish dessert ideas. Chocoholics will fall head over heels for Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s churros with a silky salted caramel and chocolate sauce, while for the crème de la crème of cookies, cook up a batch of dulce de leche sandwich biscuits known as alfajores. Talking of creme, no list of Spanish dessert dishes is complete without the torched sugary drama of a classic crema Catalana flavoured with cinnamon and orange zest, and don’t forget a traditional coffee and coconut flan cake, or the all-time crowd pleaser, arroz con leche, Spain’s answer to a comforting rice pudding! Don’t settle for ordinary, these Spanish dessert recipes are a fiesta of fabulousness!