Sweeten your day with these showstopping Spanish dessert ideas. Chocoholics will fall head over heels for Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s churros with a silky salted caramel and chocolate sauce, while for the crème de la crème of cookies, cook up a batch of dulce de leche sandwich biscuits known as alfajores. Talking of creme, no list of Spanish dessert dishes is complete without the torched sugary drama of a classic crema Catalana flavoured with cinnamon and orange zest, and don’t forget a traditional coffee and coconut flan cake, or the all-time crowd pleaser, arroz con leche, Spain’s answer to a comforting rice pudding! Don’t settle for ordinary, these Spanish dessert recipes are a fiesta of fabulousness!

