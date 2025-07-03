Food Network

Sweet Siesta: Irresistible Spanish Dessert Recipes

52 recipes
Featured Spanish Dessert Recipes

There are so many great Spanish dessert recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Smashed Caramelised Plantains Platanos Al Caldero

Champagne granita

Cinnamon Churros with Mexican Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Mulled red wine sangria

Churros

Crema Catalana

Coffee and Coconut Flan Cake

Brioche and Seville Orange Marmalade Toasts with Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Guy Eats A Dessert That Mixes Funnel Cake, Apple Pie And Ice-Cream | Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

Guy Fieri learns how to make a mouth-watering dessert that mixes the flavours of a funnel cake and the authenticity of the American apple pie.

Catalan custard flan

Tom Kerridge's Catalan Custard Flan

Celebrating all the flavours of a classic Crema Catalana with the cheeky addition of a caramel topping. It takes a few hours to set so get up early or make a day ahead.

Delicious Spanish Dessert Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish dessert recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Sweeten your day with these showstopping Spanish dessert ideas. Chocoholics will fall head over heels for Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s churros with a silky salted caramel and chocolate sauce, while for the crème de la crème of cookies, cook up a batch of dulce de leche sandwich biscuits known as alfajores. Talking of creme, no list of Spanish dessert dishes is complete without the torched sugary drama of a classic crema Catalana flavoured with cinnamon and orange zest, and don’t forget a traditional coffee and coconut flan cake, or the all-time crowd pleaser, arroz con leche, Spain’s answer to a comforting rice pudding! Don’t settle for ordinary, these Spanish dessert recipes are a fiesta of fabulousness!

All Recipes

Churros

Sesame rings

Dark Chocolate Truffles

Cinnamon-Espresso Churros

Arroz con leche

Spanish sundaes

Roasted squash and apple tart

Caramel Biscuits (Alfajores)

Flan

Churros

Brioche and Seville Orange Marmalade Toasts with Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Coffee and Coconut Flan Cake

Chocoflan

Crema Catalana

Apple and Pear Compote with Churros

Dulce de leche cookie sandwiches (alfajor)

Catalan custard flan

Tom Kerridge's Catalan Custard Flan

Tom Kerridge's Churros with Salted Caramel and Chocolate Sauce

Easy Churros

Rose sangria spritzer

Churros

Churros

Wicked chica punch

Texas blackberry and strawberry empanadas

