Simple and Satisfying: Everyday Spanish Tortilla Recipes
21 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Spanish tortilla recipe, we've got a great selection of tortilla dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Spanish Tortilla Recipes
There are so many great Spanish tortilla recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Classic Spanish Tortilla Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Spanish tortilla recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Tuck into a slice of Iberian sunshine with these scrummy Spanish tortilla ideas. Whether you like your tortillas classic and comforting or packed with playful twists (we’ve even got a prawn and chocolate tortilla soup), there’s a tortilla for every taste. A simple Spanish tortilla with layers of perfectly-cooked potatoes is for the purists, but if you’re looking for a fiery kick, try a Spanish tortilla with smokey chorizo or salami. Hosting brunch? Michelin maestro Marcus Wareing’s Spanish tortilla with aioli is a delicious crowd pleaser, while for a perfect family meal, a chicken tortilla casserole is hard to beat. However you slice it, these Spanish tortilla recipes are sure to excite your taste buds!