Tuck into a slice of Iberian sunshine with these scrummy Spanish tortilla ideas. Whether you like your tortillas classic and comforting or packed with playful twists (we’ve even got a prawn and chocolate tortilla soup), there’s a tortilla for every taste. A simple Spanish tortilla with layers of perfectly-cooked potatoes is for the purists, but if you’re looking for a fiery kick, try a Spanish tortilla with smokey chorizo or salami. Hosting brunch? Michelin maestro Marcus Wareing’s Spanish tortilla with aioli is a delicious crowd pleaser, while for a perfect family meal, a chicken tortilla casserole is hard to beat. However you slice it, these Spanish tortilla recipes are sure to excite your taste buds!

