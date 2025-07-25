Food Network

Simple and Satisfying: Everyday Spanish Tortilla Recipes

21 recipes
There are so many great Spanish tortilla recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Quesadillas

Vegetarian Tortilla Casserole

Ancho Chicken Tortilla Soup

Adam Tries To Beat The Legendary 7LB Breakfast Burrito Challenge | Man v. Food

Adam goes to Denver, Colorado, to try to beat the legendary breakfast burrito challenge. The Mexican plate weighs 7 lbs and only 100 out of 2000 people, were able to finish it!

Grilled Chicken Tostadas al Carbon with Grilled Tomatillos and Queso Fresco

Cheese and chicken flatbreads are the ideal lazy lunchtime treat.

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish tortilla recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Tuck into a slice of Iberian sunshine with these scrummy Spanish tortilla ideas. Whether you like your tortillas classic and comforting or packed with playful twists (we’ve even got a prawn and chocolate tortilla soup), there’s a tortilla for every taste. A simple Spanish tortilla with layers of perfectly-cooked potatoes is for the purists, but if you’re looking for a fiery kick, try a Spanish tortilla with smokey chorizo or salami. Hosting brunch? Michelin maestro Marcus Wareing’s Spanish tortilla with aioli is a delicious crowd pleaser, while for a perfect family meal, a chicken tortilla casserole is hard to beat. However you slice it, these Spanish tortilla recipes are sure to excite your taste buds!

Marcus Wareing's Spanish Tortilla with Alioli

Simple Spanish tortilla

Spanish tortilla

Spanish Tortilla

Prawn, potato and cheese tortilla

Bean and cheddar cheese quesadillas

Prawn and chocolate tortilla soup

Tyler's 1000 layer quesadillas

Garlic onion tortilla cake

Swiss chard and potato enchiladas

Mediterranean fish tacos

Quesadillas

Ancho Chicken Tortilla Soup

Adobo Griddled Chicken Salad in a Tortilla Bowl

Mediterranean prawn wraps

Salmon quesadillas with sun-dried tomatoes

Chicken Enchiladas

Vegetarian Tortilla Casserole

Grilled Chicken Tostadas al Carbon with Grilled Tomatillos and Queso Fresco

Spanish Tortilla Omelet

