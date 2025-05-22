Cumin lamb is a popular street food sold on skewers both in China and many Chinatowns in the United States and beyond. Small chunks of lamb are soaked in a cumin marinade, then threaded on wooden skewers and grilled until tender and smoky. A dusting of spice at the end adds a fragrant finish and a final layer of flavour. While this famous treat is often an on-the-go snack, this recipe gives you the same irresistible lamb found at street carts but is designed as a main course perfect for a grilling party. Pairing it with a refreshing smashed cucumber salad and a glass of beer can’t be beat.