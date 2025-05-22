Grilled Cumin Lamb Skewers
Cumin lamb is a popular street food sold on skewers both in China and many Chinatowns in the United States and beyond. Small chunks of lamb are soaked in a cumin marinade, then threaded on wooden skewers and grilled until tender and smoky. A dusting of spice at the end adds a fragrant finish and a final layer of flavour. While this famous treat is often an on-the-go snack, this recipe gives you the same irresistible lamb found at street carts but is designed as a main course perfect for a grilling party. Pairing it with a refreshing smashed cucumber salad and a glass of beer can’t be beat.
Ingredients
Method
Special equipment: 12 metal or bamboo skewers
- Toast 3 tablespoons of the cumin seeds in a small skillet over medium-low heat until fragrant and lightly toasted, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder or mortar and pestle and coarsely grind the cumin seeds. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside.
- While the small skillet is still hot, toast the remaining 1 tablespoon whole cumin seeds, fennel seeds and sesame seeds until fragrant, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to the spice grinder or mortar and pestle (no need to wipe it out) and coarsely grind the spices. Transfer to another small bowl and stir in the gochugaru and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Set aside.
- Place the lamb cubes and onion in a large bowl. Add the ground cumin seeds, oil, soy sauce, cornstarch and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and massage the mixture into the lamb and onion. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
- When ready to cook, have 12 skewers ready; if using bamboo skewers soak them in cold water for at least 30 minutes. Preheat a grill to medium-high, about 10 minutes for a gas grill.
- Skewer 5 pieces of lamb on each skewer, alternating with pieces of onion and cubanelle pepper between each lamb cube. Dip a folded paper towel in oil with tongs and use it to coat the grill grates. Grill the lamb skewers, turning them occasionally, until cooked through, tender and charred, 7 to 9 minutes. Carefully pick up each skewer using a heatproof grill glove, place it over the bowl of chili-cumin spice mix, and lightly sprinkle some of the spice mix to coat. Place the skewers back onto the hot grill and cook, turning them every few seconds, until the spices are fragrant, about a minute.
- Place the skewers on a serving platter. Let rest for at least 5 minutes before serving.
Cook’s Note
If you’re using bamboo or wooden skewers be sure to soak them before using to prevent them from burning.
