Combine all the kofta ingredients (except the oil and bread) in a bowl. Cover and set aside for 30minutes. To make the dip, mix the yoghurt or Crème Fraîche with the mint, a generous pinch of salt and a squeeze of lemon juice. Chill. Before you shape all the koftas it is a good idea to test-fry one or two to check for seasoning. Oil your hands and roll a piece of the mixture into a 2.5cm diameter bowl, rolling it tightly so it doesn't break when you fry it and smoothing over any cracks. Heat 10cm of oil in a deep pan or wok over a high heat. If you have a deep fryer you can use that. Once the oil is hot, reduce the heat to medium and add your first kofta, turning it frequently, for 4-5 minutes until cooked through. Taste and adjust the seasoning. If the kofta breaks when you fry it, briefly soak the bread in cold water, the squeeze out all the liquid. Break the bread into small lumps and mix into the mixture. After adding the bread, wait for 15 minutes before you start rolling the koftas again. Roll the mixture into 2.5cm diameter balls as described. As you make them, keep them tightly covered so they do not dry out while you roll the remainder of the mixture. You can keep them, covered, in the fridge for 2-3hours. Fry the balls in a single layer, in batches, turning them around frequently to ensure they cook evenly. Serve the koftas with cocktail sticks and the mint yoghurt dip.

Cook's Note:

Chaat masala is a tangy spice blend that can be added to recipes or sprinkled on top as seasoning. You can find it in Asian food shops.