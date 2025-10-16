Ree Drummond's Eggnog
Ree's festive eggnog cocktail is made with creamy homemade eggnog, bourbon, and a maple syrup and crushed ginger biscuit rim for a deliciously spiced finish. Perfect for Christmas celebrations and cosy nights in.
Ingredients
For the eggnog:
For the Cocktail:
Method
- Heat the milk and cream in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat until warm.
- Meanwhile, in a bowl, beat the egg yolks and sugar until light, fluffy and pale in colour.
- Temper the egg yolks by adding a couple ladles of the warm milk/cream mixture into the egg mixture while whisking constantly. Add the mixture back to the pot over medium heat. Continue to cook, gently stirring, until thick, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a separate container and chill for at least 1 hour, then stir in the nutmeg.
For the cocktail:
- When ready to serve, add the maple syrup and crushed gingersnaps to separate small plates. Run the rim of each martini glass in the maple syrup, then dip the rim in the crushed gingersnaps.
- For each drink, pour 180ml of the eggnog into a cocktail shaker with ice and add 60ml of the bourbon. Shake vigorously, then pour into the prepared glass. Sprinkle over a little nutmeg and serve.
