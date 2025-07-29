The Hugo Spritz Cocktail
The drink of summer 2025- The Hugo is a summery spritz that's a welcome alternative to those who haven't acquired the taste for Aperol.
Ingredients
Elderflower Syrup:
Cocktail:
Method
- For the elderflower syrup: Combine the elderflowers, sugar and 120ml water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat. Pour into a medium heatproof bowl and add the lemon. Let cool to room temperature and strain.
- For the cocktail: Fill 2 wine glasses with ice. Add 120ml strained elderflower syrup and 6 mint leaves to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake until the liquid is ice cold. Strain the mixture into the prepared glasses. Top each with 3 ounces Prosecco and a splash of club soda. Garnish with the remaining mint sprigs and with lime rounds.
Cook’s Note
If you can't find dried elderflowers, you can substitute elderflower liqueur for the syrup.
