Tom Kerridge's Minty Chocolate Cheesecake
Mint and chocolate are a winning flavour combination and Tom Kerridge's cheesecake pairs them beautifully. The two-stage method of baking the cheesecake in a water bath then slowly cooling it, gives a really pleasing, creamy texture to the filling.
Method
- Preheat the oven to 170C fan.
- Firstly prepare your tin. Open up a 24cm round springform cake tin so that you can line the base with a piece of greaseproof paper a couple of centimetres wider than the tin and close the tin so that the excess paper goes through the join between the base and the sides. This ensures that the tin is watertight. Brush a little of the melted butter around the inside edges of the tin and line the edges with greaseproof paper too.
- Next place the biscuits into a food processor and blend until they turn into crumbs. Add the melted butter and blitz again briefly to mix. Tip into the lined tin and spread out evenly across the base. Flatten down with the back of a spoon. Now place two pieces of wide, heavy-duty foil underneath the tin. Lift the edges of the foil up around the sides of the tin and scrunch tightly to hold. You could also tie string around the foil to keep it in place. This will protect the cheesecake whilst cooking in the water bath.
- Next break up the mint chocolate then put the chocolate chips and the mint chocolate into a medium heatproof bowl. Place over a pan of simmering water until just melted. Stir well and leave to cool completely.
- Once the chocolate has cooled, you can start on the filling. Put the cream cheese and sugar into the bowl of a stand mixer with a paddle attachment and mix gently. Add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition. Add the cocoa and a small pinch of salt and gently mix again. Finally, pour in the cream and 5-6 drops of mint essence and mix again.
- Once everything has come together, remove the bowl from the stand mixer, pour in the cooled melted chocolate and mix with a spatula until the chocolate has blended into the mixture well. Taste the filling and add more mint essence if you like before pouring the mixture into the lined cake tin. Level the top with a palette knife.
- Place the cake tin into a large deep roasting tin and pop a full kettle of water on to boil. When the water has boiled, pour the hot water into the roasting tray so it reaches halfway up the sides of the cake tin, being careful not to splash any water onto the cheesecake.
- Bake for 20 minutes and then reduce to 120C and cook gently for a further 35-40 minutes. The cheesecake should still have a big wobble at this point. It will continue to cook as it cools. Turn the oven off and leave the oven door slightly ajar, allowing the cheesecake to cool gradually to room temperature for at least 30 minutes. Then transfer to the fridge for a minimum of 2 hours to cool completely.
- Remove the cheesecake from the tin. Place on a serving plate, then cut into 12 wedges and serve with some whipped cream alongside if you like.
