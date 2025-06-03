Tom Kerridge's Spiced Duck Salad with Bitter Leaves and Orange
Duck seasoned with Chinese 5 spice, bitter leaves, slices of orange and a sweet and tangy dressing combine beautifully in this luxurious starter. The trick here is to cook the duck breast and legs separately to ensure both are perfect when you plate up the dish.
Ingredients
Duck:
Dressing:
Salad:
Method
- Preheat the oven to 150C fan.
- Prick the skin of the duck legs with a sharp knife and sprinkle both sides with sea salt, half a teaspoon of Chinese 5 spice and the orange zest. Place the duck legs into a tight-fitting oven dish and pour the duck fat in around the legs. Tuck in the herbs and place into the oven for 1 hour 30 minutes.
- Next prepare the duck breast. Score the skin of the duck breast with a sharp knife and sprinkle with sea salt flakes and the remaining Chinese 5 spice on both sides. Place skin side down into a frying pan over a medium heat and cook for 8-10 minutes. Once the skin is brown and crispy, turn the heat down to low and cook for a further 5-7 minutes.
- Keep moving the breast around in the pan to cook it through, browning the outer edges one by one. Just before removing the breast from the heat, create a glaze by adding a squeeze of honey and a knob of butter to the pan, then spoon this over the breast to coat it. Remove from the pan and leave to rest for 10 minutes.
- Take the duck legs out of the oven once cooked and leave to rest for 10 minutes. When rested, remove the duck legs from the fat, take the meat off the bone and cut into 1cm thick slices.
- Put all the salad ingredients into a bowl and keep in the fridge until needed. To make the dressing, put the orange juice, red wine vinegar, pomegranate molasses and both mustards into a medium bowl and whisk well. Pour in the olive oil whilst continuing to whisk. Season to taste and set aside until needed.
- To serve, dress the salad then divide it between four plates and add some crispy duck leg to each plate. Thickly slice the duck breast and top each salad with a few slices. Spoon any remaining dressing over the top.
