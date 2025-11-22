Make a splash at dinnertime with these Asian squid ideas. From a mouthwatering mixed seafood congee to crispy salt and pepper squid, these recipes are perfect for those looking for something different on the dinner table! After a light lunch? Try an Asian calamari salad, or a calamari stir fry with peppers and cucumber, and if you want to get your grill on, try BBQ prawn and squid with a salty, sweet, sour and spicy nam jim sauce from Thailand. Asian squid dishes don’t come much better than a stunning pork rib broth with fried squid and soft rice noodles, while for a Vietnamese classic, don’t miss char grilled Phu Quoc salt and chilli squid. Our Asian squid recipes are fast, fresh and fantastic!

