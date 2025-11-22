Food Network

Squid Pro Quo: Tasty Asian Squid Recipes

12 recipes
Featured Asian Squid Recipes

There are so many great Asian squid recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Salt and Pepper Squid

Stuffed Squid

Char Grilled Phu Quoc Salt and Chilli Squid

BBQ Prawn and Squid with Nam Jim Sauce

Chilli & Salt King Prawns | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian

Gok Wan shows us how he makes an easy but spectacular Chilli & Salt King Prawns, with a great tip on finding out when the oil in your wok is at the right temperature for frying.

Asian Calamari Salad

The clean, crisp Asian flavours of sushi vinegar, lemongrass and ginger and are the stars of this simple scrumptious salad.

Sensational Asian Squid Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian squid recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Make a splash at dinnertime with these Asian squid ideas. From a mouthwatering mixed seafood congee to crispy salt and pepper squid, these recipes are perfect for those looking for something different on the dinner table! After a light lunch? Try an Asian calamari salad, or a calamari stir fry with peppers and cucumber, and if you want to get your grill on, try BBQ prawn and squid with a salty, sweet, sour and spicy nam jim sauce from Thailand. Asian squid dishes don’t come much better than a stunning pork rib broth with fried squid and soft rice noodles, while for a Vietnamese classic, don’t miss char grilled Phu Quoc salt and chilli squid. Our Asian squid recipes are fast, fresh and fantastic!

Salt and Pepper Squid

Asian calamari salad

Pork Rib Broth with Soft Rice Noodles

Char Grilled Phu Quoc Salt and Chilli Squid

Crispy Salt and Pepper Squid with Spicy Asian Salad

Mixed Seafood Congee

Stuffed Squid

Calamari Stir Fry with Peppers and Cukes

BBQ Prawn and Squid with Nam Jim Sauce

Salt and Pepper Squid

Curried Calamari with Coriander and Mint Chutney

Korean Calamari

