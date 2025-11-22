Squid Pro Quo: Tasty Asian Squid Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Asian squid recipe, we've got a great selection of squid dishes from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Asian Squid Recipes
There are so many great Asian squid recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Chilli & Salt King Prawns | Gok Wan’s Easy Asian
Gok Wan shows us how he makes an easy but spectacular Chilli & Salt King Prawns, with a great tip on finding out when the oil in your wok is at the right temperature for frying.
Asian Calamari Salad
The clean, crisp Asian flavours of sushi vinegar, lemongrass and ginger and are the stars of this simple scrumptious salad.Discover Now
Sensational Asian Squid Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Asian squid recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Make a splash at dinnertime with these Asian squid ideas. From a mouthwatering mixed seafood congee to crispy salt and pepper squid, these recipes are perfect for those looking for something different on the dinner table! After a light lunch? Try an Asian calamari salad, or a calamari stir fry with peppers and cucumber, and if you want to get your grill on, try BBQ prawn and squid with a salty, sweet, sour and spicy nam jim sauce from Thailand. Asian squid dishes don’t come much better than a stunning pork rib broth with fried squid and soft rice noodles, while for a Vietnamese classic, don’t miss char grilled Phu Quoc salt and chilli squid. Our Asian squid recipes are fast, fresh and fantastic!